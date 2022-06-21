Rush head coach Scott Burt promoted to general manager

Scott Burt isn’t relinquishing his duties as head coach of the Rapid City Rush, but rather he’s adding more responsibilities to his to-do list.

The organization announced Tuesday afternoon that Burt is being promoted to general manager on top of his coaching role. The 45-year-old will oversee budgets and be involved in more big decisions, among other tasks.

“I think he’s earned the opportunity to grow in his role, and certainly we feel really lucky to have him. We feel like he’s a capable guy for this,” team president Todd Mackin said. “I think challenges like this are always good because they can just allow you to learn and grow, and we think he’s got everything it takes to be a great leader for our organization.”

Burt led the Rush to their first playoff berth in seven years as a first-year head coach this season, and helped the team set a franchise record for single-season ECHL points. Under Burt’s tutelage, Rapid City won its first-round playoff series and reached Game 6 of its second-round matchup.

“It is pretty special,” Burt said. “The trust that they believe in me and what I’m doing is pretty awesome. I appreciate that, for sure.”

Burt does have experience with some of the responsibilities he’ll be undertaking as GM. As a six-year assistant coach for the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League, he navigated budgets and dealt with off-ice tasks like travel and lodging.

Mackin said what Burt has shown as a head coach, making roster moves and guiding an inexperienced team into the postseason, makes him an ideal choice for general manager.

“Last year, without much help from our affiliate, he was able to develop a team based around the style of play he wanted to play. He earned the opportunity, and I think he’ll run with it,” Mackin said. “It speaks volumes to the confidence we have in him and the direction of our organization. I know it’s going to be done right, we’re never going to be outworked and I feel like he’s one of the best young coaches in our league.”

Burt said the move is another big step for an organization that continues to see progress.

“I think this is the turning of a page,” he said. “This is a new chapter every day. Every series is a new chapter with our group and we’re excited for what we’ve got.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.