Rush hire Scott Burt as next head coach

Mackin added that Burt, a Mackenzie, British Columbia native, drew interest from several other organizations, but he’s thrilled that his organization, the smallest market team in the ECHL, won the fight for him.

“Guys pay their dues, and guys work really hard, and he’s no different,” Mackin said. “Ten years-plus as an assistant. He’s worked hard for this opportunity, so he didn’t take lightly on where it was going to be. He wanted it to be the right spot for him and a place where he thought he could be successful.”

In addition to being a player’s coach who wants to know his team on a personal level, Burt said he’s defensive-minded, a facet of the sport largely missing from the Rush’s game in the 2020-21 season, as they allowed the third most goals in the league. Burt’s philosophy is to start with goaltending and build out.

“I want my players to know that we will be the best defensive-minded team in the league,” he said. “With that, it’s not all sitting back. It’s go go go as well. I want my defense to be active when the time is right, I want my players to take it to the net whenever they can and I want us to play the offensive zone, but first and foremost it starts on defense.”