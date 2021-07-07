Rush hire Scott Burt as next head coach

Rapid City Rush co-owner Jeff Dickerson said the city deserves a winner.
And the organization believes they’ve found their man, introducing former Idaho Steelheads assistant Scott Burt as its next head coach at a press conference Wednesday at The Monument.
“It’s an honor to stand here, one I take very seriously, and I’m glad for this challenge. It’s a great opportunity for myself, and for my players,” Burt, 44, said. “With the few guys that I’ve talked to and some research that I’ve done, I believe there needs to be a culture change, I believe that my players need to be detailed, structured, and I believe that’s what will happen.”
Burt, the fourth head coach in Rush history, comes to the Black Hills on a three-year deal without prior head coaching experience, but brings with him a decade’s worth of assistant coaching roles among the ECHL and Western Hockey League. He spent one season in Idaho in 2019-20, helping guide the Steelheads to a 36-18-7 record, after spending six years with the WHL’s Spokane Chiefs, reaching the playoffs five times and coaching alongside Don Nachbaur and Dan Lambert, who both have NHL experience.
He began his career as an assistant for the ECHL’s Alaska Aces in 2011 following a 13-year professional career in the WHL, ECHL and American Hockey League in which he collected 149 goals, 207 assists and won a trio of Kelly Cup titles. He is one of just six people with his name on the ECHL championship trophy three times.
“It’s always exciting to get the news of a new coach. Unfortunately, Tetrault didn’t work out, so it’s onto the next chapter,” Rush forward Garrett Klotz said. “I know Burt. I know his resume. I know he’s been in Idaho for a while. He’s been all around the league so he knows what it takes to win, and I’m excited to see what he can do as a coach.”
Following the departure of former head coach Daniel Tetrault on June 15, team president Todd Mackin said he hoped to have a new hire in a month. He found his new bench boss in about half the time, ultimately landing on Burt after receiving more than 200 inquiries and narrowing down an initial candidates list of 20 to 10, which was cut down to five and then three per interview round.
He said he chose Burt based on an emphasis on goals, game preparation and the desire to develop players on and off the ice.
“It was an exhaustive process, but one we didn’t take lightly and neither did any of the candidates. Jeff (Dickerson) and I spearheaded that from an organizational standpoint and really dove into it,” Mackin said. “All the coaches we talked to knew hockey. They all had great philosophies. They all had plans. Now it’s seeing it through, evolving with the game and growing, and we believe we’ve got the right man for it.”
Mackin added that Burt, a Mackenzie, British Columbia native, drew interest from several other organizations, but he’s thrilled that his organization, the smallest market team in the ECHL, won the fight for him.
“Guys pay their dues, and guys work really hard, and he’s no different,” Mackin said. “Ten years-plus as an assistant. He’s worked hard for this opportunity, so he didn’t take lightly on where it was going to be. He wanted it to be the right spot for him and a place where he thought he could be successful.”
In addition to being a player’s coach who wants to know his team on a personal level, Burt said he’s defensive-minded, a facet of the sport largely missing from the Rush’s game in the 2020-21 season, as they allowed the third most goals in the league. Burt’s philosophy is to start with goaltending and build out.
“I want my players to know that we will be the best defensive-minded team in the league,” he said. “With that, it’s not all sitting back. It’s go go go as well. I want my defense to be active when the time is right, I want my players to take it to the net whenever they can and I want us to play the offensive zone, but first and foremost it starts on defense.”
Klotz said Burt’s mentality and planned attention to detail will be beneficial to all players.
“In order to go on offense you’ve got to have defense, so that’s where he wants to start and build his team and go from there, which is always a good thing,” he said. “As far as the structure goes, that’s what you need. Everything’s becoming more detailed now in hockey, so the more structure you have, the better it is for everyone.”
In a shortened offseason, with the player signing period beginning Friday, Burt admitted he’s behind. He said his first move is to build his team and his staff. He’s currently working with two-year Rush assistant coach Jeremy Gates, whose future is up in the air, while goalie coach Danny Battochio will stay on.
Mackin said it’d be “crazy” to expect a Kelly Cup championship next spring, but he’s eyeing a first playoff appearance since 2015, a goal on-par with Burt’s first-year target.
“Let’s take some steps. Let’s build. Let’s grow,” Mackin said. “Let’s put an organization that hasn’t made the playoffs in six years into the playoffs, and let’s see what we can do.”
