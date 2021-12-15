Rush hold off Idaho in 3rd period to climb above .500

The Rapid City Rush have had their struggles in the third period this season, but Wednesday night's game might be an indication of a turnaround.

Brett Gravelle broke a 1-1 tie in the second period with a goal for the Rush. The defense, led by goaltender Lukas Parik, then held off the Idaho Steelheads for the remaining 23:39, including a scoreless third period, for a 2-1 win at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

The win marks just the second time this season the Rush (11-10-3), who have now won more games overall than lost in regulation, have claimed victory by one goal, not including overtime.

In addition to Gravelle's go-ahead score, Garrett Klotz potted just his second goal of the season, while Tanner Schachle, Colton Leiter and Christian Evers dished out assists. Parik finished with 32 saves in the win to move to 7-2-1 on the year.

Klotz, who recently played in his 300th career ECHL game, got Rapid City on the board 6:48 into the contest when he redirected a wrister by Evers from the blue line past the glove side of Steelheads (14-8-1) goalie Colton Point, who ended with 21 saves, from the slot.

Colton Kehler leveled the contest at 6:08 of the middle frame when he found a one-on-one chance against Parik and fired in a wrister from the slot to make it 1-1.

The Rush regained the lead about 10 minutes later when Gravelle stuffed in a shot off a cross-ice pass from Schachle from the left on a zone entry attack at 16:21.

From there, Rapid City kept Idaho out of the net. Parik stopped all 13 shots he faced in the third period, which was played penalty free by both teams. The Steelheads outshot the Rush 33-23.

The Rush are back on the ice Friday for another meeting with the Steelheads in Boise. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

