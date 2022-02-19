Rush hold off Norfolk, extend point streak to season-high

The Rapid City Rush jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period and never relinquished the lead as they held on to beat the Norfolk Admirals, 4-3, Saturday night at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Rapid City opened the scoring in the first period off a won faceoff in its attacking zone. Quinn Wichers found Jake Wahlin all alone in the slot for a shot that he snapped high on the glove side past goalie Dylan Wells, giving the Rush a 1-0 advantage.

They added to that advantage later in the period when Wahlin gained the zone and left a drop pass for the trailing Logan Nelson, who slung a shot from the high slot that sailed through Wells for a 2-0 lead.

Norfolk got on the board early in the second period on a Blake Murray goal. but Rapid City answered again though when Brett Gravelle found Gabe Chabot with space inside the circles. Chabot sent a wrist shot on net that Calder Brooks deflected past Wells to make it a 3-1 game.

The Admirals swung back later in the period after a defensive zone turnover by Rapid City led to Alex Tonge being alone in the slot. Tonge ripped a shot on net that beat Rush netminder Dillon Kelley to make the score 3-2.

Rapid City answered again though as Gravelle fed Colton Leiter who rang a shot off the crossbar. The puck bounced back to Max Coatta, who fired it into the net to make the score 4-2.

Norfolk got one more in the third period when Noah Corson swatted a shot out of mid-air for a power-play goal to bring the Admirals within one. That was it, however, as the Rush held on for the one-goal win.

Gravelle had two assists, Wahlin and Coatta each had a goal and an assist and Rapid City extended its point streak to four games. The Rush improved to 25-19-7 in the win, while Norfolk fell to 17-25-4. The Rush will stay on the road next week for three games against the Tulsa Oilers Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

