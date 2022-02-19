 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
ECHL HOCKEY

Rush hold off Norfolk, extend point streak to season-high

  • 0

The Rapid City Rush jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first period and never relinquished the lead as they held on to beat the Norfolk Admirals, 4-3, Saturday night at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Rapid City opened the scoring in the first period off a won faceoff in its attacking zone. Quinn Wichers found Jake Wahlin all alone in the slot for a shot that he snapped high on the glove side past goalie Dylan Wells, giving the Rush a 1-0 advantage.

They added to that advantage later in the period when Wahlin gained the zone and left a drop pass for the trailing Logan Nelson, who slung a shot from the high slot that sailed through Wells for a 2-0 lead.

Norfolk got on the board early in the second period on a Blake Murray goal. but Rapid City answered again though when Brett Gravelle found Gabe Chabot with space inside the circles. Chabot sent a wrist shot on net that Calder Brooks deflected past Wells to make it a 3-1 game.

The Admirals swung back later in the period after a defensive zone turnover by Rapid City led to Alex Tonge being alone in the slot. Tonge ripped a shot on net that beat Rush netminder Dillon Kelley to make the score 3-2.

People are also reading…

Rapid City answered again though as Gravelle fed Colton Leiter who rang a shot off the crossbar. The puck bounced back to Max Coatta, who fired it into the net to make the score 4-2.

Norfolk got one more in the third period when Noah Corson swatted a shot out of mid-air for a power-play goal to bring the Admirals within one. That was it, however, as the Rush held on for the one-goal win.

Gravelle had two assists, Wahlin and Coatta each had a goal and an assist and Rapid City extended its point streak to four games. The Rush improved to 25-19-7 in the win, while Norfolk fell to 17-25-4. The Rush will stay on the road next week for three games against the Tulsa Oilers Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 15

Your Two Cents for Feb. 15

If you want a shooting range, look to private enterprise or form a club and raise the money. Please save the $2.5 million of our tax dollars f…

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented" sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News