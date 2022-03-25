Rush legend Danny Battochio added as emergency backup

The Rapid City Rush announced Friday that Goaltending Coach Danny Battochio has been added to the roster as an emergency backup goaltender.

Battochio played seven of his eight professional seasons for the Rush. During his career in Rapid City he appeared in 253 games and registered a career record of 131-81-21with a 2.61 goals against average and .912 save percentage.

He helped backstop Rapid City to the Ray Miron Presidents’ Cup Championship during his rookie year in the 2009-10 season, going 28-5-6 with a 2.60 GAA and .917 save percentage, winning Central Hockey League Rookie of the Year honors in the process.

A native of Lively, Ontario, Battochio remained in Rapid City following the conclusion of his playing career and is now the team’s goaltending coach. He is also a co-owner of and the goaltending coach for the NA3HL Badlands Sabres.

Battochio’s number 30 was retired by the Rush in March of 2018, but he will wear it for Rapid City this weekend. Fans can purchase raffle tickets for his game-used jersey at the Singh Contracting Guest Services table during Saturday night’s game.

The Rush return to action on Saturday night for the second of a three games against the Atlanta Gladiators. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0