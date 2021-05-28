Rush likely eliminated from playoffs after loss to Allen

The Rapid City Rush's hope for its first playoff berth in six years is likely over after falling to the Allen Americans 3-2 on Friday at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

The ECHL first reported that the Rush (32-31-4) were eliminated from playoff contention but later stated that questions regarding math and its point system still needed to be worked out and more details would come Saturday.

The ECHL is using point percentage this season rather that total points to determine team standings to include teams that delayed the start of their season are aren't playing a full 72-game schedule.

Collin Shirley opened the scoring for the Americans (40-23-4), who have clinched a postseason berth, at 17:08 of the first period, but Tyler Coulter quickly tied the contest before the first intermission at 18:45 on assist from John Albert and Mikael Tam.

Allen then took the lead at 9:40 of the middle frame on a goal Shirley, his second of the night.

Cedric Montminy leveled the game for Rapid City 24 seconds into the third period on a power play, assisted by Avery Peterson and David Quenneville, but the American went ahead again, and this time for good, on a goal at 16:37 from Zane Franklin.