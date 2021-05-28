 Skip to main content
Rush likely eliminated from playoffs after loss to Allen
ECHL HOCKEY

Rush likely eliminated from playoffs after loss to Allen

  • Updated
Rush

The Rapid City Rush's hope for its first playoff berth in six years is likely over after falling to the Allen Americans 3-2 on Friday at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

The ECHL first reported that the Rush (32-31-4) were eliminated from playoff contention but later stated that questions regarding math and its point system still needed to be worked out and more details would come Saturday.

The ECHL is using point percentage this season rather that total points to determine team standings to include teams that delayed the start of their season are aren't playing a full 72-game schedule.

Collin Shirley opened the scoring for the Americans (40-23-4), who have clinched a postseason berth, at 17:08 of the first period, but Tyler Coulter quickly tied the contest before the first intermission at 18:45 on assist from John Albert and Mikael Tam.

Allen then took the lead at 9:40 of the middle frame on a goal Shirley, his second of the night.

Cedric Montminy leveled the game for Rapid City 24 seconds into the third period on a power play, assisted by Avery Peterson and David Quenneville, but the American went ahead again, and this time for good, on a goal at 16:37 from Zane Franklin.

Dave Tendeck finished with 19 saves for the Rush, who outshot the Americans 30-22.

Both teams will meet again Saturday for the second of three meetings this weekend and the final three games at the Civic Center. 

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

