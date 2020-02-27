Rush look to make their move against Tulsa

“They made some additions, gotten healthy, and had some great goaltending,” Tetrault said in assessing Tulsa’s recent success. “They’ve gotten some help from their affiliation (St. Louis Blues), and are aggressive and put a lot of shots on net. Tulsa lead the league in shot on net (35.24 per game), so we will have to be at our best defensively.”

On the other end of the ice the Rush have struggled offensively at times this season, particularly during the recent 10-game span in which they have been woefully unproductive scoring but 16 goals.

“We’ve been snake-bitten the last couple weeks, and the guys have been squeezing their sticks a little too tight,” Tetrault said. “Shots have been hitting crossbars and goalies have been coming up big, but hopefully the floodgates will open on Friday. We had a lot of good shooting drills today with traffic to the net. And we also are getting (Matteo) Gennaro back from Tucson, and that will help since he’s a great player (six points in nine games with the Rush). Also, (Tyler) Parks is coming back and maybe some d-men, so that should be a big boost.”

Tetrault hopes that Gennaro’s return coupled with the recent addition of newcomers Dante Salituro and Garrett Milan will help amp up the firepower.