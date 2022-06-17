Rush looking to renegotiate contract with The Monument

For about a year, the Rapid City Rush’s ownership group, Spire Hockey, has wanted to re-open negotiations with The Monument regarding its lease of the facility that houses the team, and hasn’t made much headway.

But progress has recently been made between the two organizations and communication is underway as growth within the Rush, both on the ice and financially, has given them a bargaining chip as they seek to make changes to their contract and become more profitable, operating as the smallest market team in the ECHL.

“We want to renegotiate and we want a true partnership with the city and the arena, and we want to fight together in our market,” said Todd Mackin, president of Spire Hockey. “We need help to be sustainable in this league.”

The Rush are currently in the third year of a five-year contract, which is why there’s been a lack of discussion over the last year, according to Craig Baltzer, executive director of The Monument. He said his organization has always been open, but negotiating in the middle of a contract can be difficult.

“It’s a little unorthodox, but we get it,” Baltzer said. “Expenses — labor, product, equipment — everything costs more than it used to. That’s for everybody, including us.”

When the current contract was signed in January 2019, Scott Mueller became the majority owner and Spire Hockey signed on as a partner but had no involvement in negotiations. Spire Hockey became the sole owner in May 2020, so the company is now arguing that it is operating under a contract that was agreed upon by previous ownership.

Baltzer said he initially thought the Rush were starting talks for when their contract expires in 2024, but it became clear they wanted to change their current contract. He and The Monument decided at a board of directors meeting several months ago to move forward with negotiations.

“I think it’s fairly reasonable that they are looking to strengthen themselves and do all that, and of course we want them to be strong,” Baltzer said. “So we’re going to work with them and try to make something happen here and make sure we’ve got ECHL hockey here forever.”

Among the changes the Rush want to see, the primary item is revenue from concessions and parking. The Rush are the only ECHL team, among 27, who do not receive any money from food and beverage or from parking fees. They instead receive a rebate from The Monument for every ticket they sell, and The Monument doesn’t charge for parking.

Mackin, who said ECHL teams make an average of $250,000 a season off concessions and parking, wants a part of that revenue, and Baltzer said he’s willing to discuss that possibility.

“The whole concession idea is based on the incentive for teams to put a body in the building. It comes from our revenue and our revenue is concessions,” Baltzer said. “If they would rather see a percentage of the concessions, we would definitely be open to that.”

As far as parking, Baltzer said The Monument has been looking into charging for parking for years, but the difficulty of multiple events happening at the same time at different venues has delayed action on it.

“We’ve always tried to figure out a way to make that part of our revenue stream,” he said. “Most venues in the country have paid parking. It’s something desperately we’d want.”

Mackin, Spire Hockey and the Rush are using several bargaining chips in the hopes of amending their contract or possibly writing a brand new deal. One of which is the turnaround of the franchise, which set a single-season franchise record for points in the ECHL and earned its first postseason berth in seven years this season, and brought along with it an increase in attendance and ticket sales.

They recorded the 15th highest regular-season attendance this season, the 13th highest ticket sales total and 12th highest corporate sales total.

They are also seeking assistance based on their travel expenses, which are the highest in the league due to the team’s distance from competition. Transportation, per diem and hotel and lodging are all well-above the league average.

Mackin also spoke on the standing the Rush has in the Rapid City community. Since taking over ownership and cleaning up the front office, which included the investigation and discovery of an embezzlement scandal by a former employee, the Rush has raised $150,000 for local nonprofits and was nominated for Small Business of the Year by Elevate Rapid City.

“The reputation the Rapid City Rush had prior to this has completely flipped, I think, in the community and nationally,” Mackin said. “We need help from the city, we need community buy-in to compete with big cities like Dallas and Atlanta and Kansas City and Orlando and Salt Lake City. We need an understanding of that.”

Mackin hasn’t ruled out moving the team, but said he wants the Rush to be in the City of Presidents.

“We want to be in Rapid City. We feel like we’ve done everything we’ve promised since we’ve been here, and we’re asking for a little help,” he said. “I don't think some of those things are unfair to ask for.”

Baltzer said this season was the first true test of Spire Hockey as the ownership group of the Rush. Whereas the 2019-20 campaign produced typical first-season struggles and unknowns, and the 2020-21 season was marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021-22 was truly a platform for Spire Hockey to show what they could do, and they produced.

“We’ve noticed an advancement, especially this past year, in their crowds, and we’re noticing some good things,” Baltzer said. “We’ve fought really hard to make sure this team stays in Rapid City. We’re extremely happy with where they’re at and where we appear to be going.”

The ball is currently in the court of The Monument. When board member Jason Lambert reached out to Mackin, he asked him where the Rush’s pain points are and to produce a “dream scenario” proposal. The Monument now has to look over that proposal and decide how to proceed.

“We’ve got to crunch some numbers and some of the things that Todd was eyeballing, some things he was looking at that other teams are doing with their building,” Baltzer said. “So we’re in the process right now of looking at that.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

