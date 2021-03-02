Rush lose 4-goal lead to Wichita, fall in OT

The Rapid Rush built their largest lead of any game this season on Tuesday against the Wichita Thunder, built let it slip as they fell 5-4 in overtime at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

The Rush (12-7-2) finish their seven-goal road trip 3-4, splitting their four games with the Thunder (18-6-3) after winning the first two.

Peter Quenneville and Hunter Garlent tallied a goal and an assist each for Rapid City, while Andrew Sturtz picked up two assists. Gordon Defiel made 43 saves in net in the loss.

The Rush earned a pair of goals in the first period, getting scores from Quenneville at 2:03 and Stephen Baylis at 13:19.

Two more goals came in the first five minutes of the middle frame, as Garlent scored a 1:26 and Klotz added one at 4:33. Wichita got on the board with its first goal at 9:08 to make it 4-1 heading into the third period.

The Thunder then proceeded to score three goals in the final seven minutes of regulation, tallying the equalizer with 38 seconds remaining to send the contest into overtime.

Wichita potted the game-winner with 21 seconds left in the extended period.

Rapid City went 0-for-3 on power plays and its penalty kill unit save all three man-advantages it faced.

The Rush return home Friday to begin an eight-game home stand, starting with a three-game set against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

