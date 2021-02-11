Rush make several roster moves

The Rapid City Rush announced a flurry of roster moves Thursday ahead of the final two games of their three-game set against the Tulsa Oilers.

Rookie defenseman Darren Brady has been signed by the team from the SPHL’s Macon Mayhem. In addition to his acquisition, forward Drew Callin, and defensemen Nate Kallen, Shawn Boutin, and Brett Beauvais have been released. Finally, goaltender Taran Kozun was traded to the Orlando Solar Bears for cash considerations earlier this week.

Brady joins the Rush after starting the 2020-21 campaign with the SPHL’s Macon Mayhem. In eight games in Georgia, the 6-foot, 200-pound blue-liner earned a pair of assists with a +1 rating. Prior to turning pro, the Lake Orion, Michigan native played four seasons of NCAA college hockey at Rochester Institute of Technology, earning 10 goals and 36 points in 135 contests.

The Rush face the Oilers on Friday with puck drop slated for 7:05 p.m. at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.

City recreation opening up spring volleyball registration

Registration is underway for the Rapid City Recreation Department's Spring Volleyball Leagues. Deadline is March 17 with competition beginning the week of March 23.