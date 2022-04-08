Rush miss first chance at playoff berth in loss to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Several scenarios were at play Friday evening that could've put the Rapid City Rush into the playoffs for the first time in seven years, but none came to fruition.

The Rush fell behind early and surrendered five straight goals in a 6-3 loss to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in inter-conference play at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Rapid City (34-22-11) could've secured a spot in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a win and a loss by the Idaho Steelheads or a regulation loss by the Tulsa Oilers. It also could've gotten in with an overtime or shootout loss and a regulation loss by Idaho. It'll try again Sunday in its final meeting with Greenville (30-27-9).

Greenville opened the scoring early in the first period by scoring on its first shot of the game. Justin Nachbaur sent a pass through the crease to Ayden MacDonald for a tap-in past the pad of Rapid City goalie Dillion Kelley and the Swamp Rabbits led 1-0.

They added to that lead a few minutes later while on a power play. Nachbaur carried the puck over the blue line and fired a snap shot from the top of the right circle. It beat Kelley top shelf on the blocker side to make the score 2-0.

Greenville got another one shortly thereafter when Alex Ierullo carried the puck to the left circle and fed Nachbaur for a one-timer in the slot. He blasted it past Kelley for a 3-0 advantage.

The Swamp Rabbits extended their advantage less than two minutes into the second period after a scoring chance in the Rush attacking zone led to a big rebound that bounced towards neutral ice. Ben Freeman grabbed it and led an odd-man break the other way. He fed Nachbaur for a shot that beat Kelley, giving Nachbaur a hat trick and Greenville a 4-0 advantage.

They struck again late in the second when the Rush turned the puck over at the blue line while on a power play. Freeman streaked in on a breakaway and snapped a shot five-hole through Kelley to make it 5-0.

Rapid City began to mount pressure in the third period, first when Logan Nelson carried the puck below the goal line and left a backhanded pass for Brett Gravelle at the left circle. Gravelle banged home a one-timer to put the Rush on the board.

They struck again later in the third after Calder Brooks hit Avery Peterson at the left circle. Peterson charged towards the net, dragged the puck from his forehand to his backhand and snuck it under John Lethemon to make the score 5-2.

Less than 20 seconds later, the Rush struck again when Gravelle gained the zone and found Alec Butcher at the top of the right circle. Butcher blasted a slap shot top shelf that beat Lethemon on the glove side, cutting the Greenville lead to two.

But the Swamp Rabbits answered off a won faceoff in the attacking zone. Bobby Russell buried a one-timer from the left circle to tally the final goal of the night.

Gravelle scored for the third consecutive game and Brooks extended his point streak to eight games in the loss. Puck drop Sunday is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. MT.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0