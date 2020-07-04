Rush named ECHL’s Group Department of the Year

Based upon year-to-year improvement, the Rush numbers reflected dramatic increases in 2019-20. The team sold 18,252 group tickets in the Covid-19 shortened, 30-game season, an increase of 7,146. The organization also increased revenue in group sales a whopping 197% from the previous year.

The impressive numbers do more than reflect the can-do work attitude Mackin has instilled since coming on board as team president a year and a half, ago.

“At the very core of it is the community believing in you. That they are going to take their hard-earned dollars and come out and support their hometown team,” Mackin said. “Of all of the awards that we could have won this award and community organization of the year were the two most special to me so I was pleased that we were up for both of them and really excited that we won one of them.”

Binetti, Senior Director of Communications/Broadcaster and a member of the Rush organization since 2013, spoke of the renewed sense of energy and enthusiasm that has come to the organization since Spire Sports + Entertainment assumed a share of ownership and Mackin was appointed team president.