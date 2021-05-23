Rush on brink of elimination after suffering 1st home shutout loss

Tommy Apap opened the blowout when he fired a shot under the blocker-side of Carlson just 1:29 into the contest. Cedric Lacroix followed by tapping in a goal on a net-front scramble at 16:31, prompting the benching of Carlson, who was making his first appearance since May 14 and ended with nine saves in the loss.

Brad Barone entered in relief and made 22 saves in the remaining 43:29.

“There were two quick goals, I thought he could have them,” Tetrault said of Carlson. “That’s why I switched goalies.”

Rapid City went more than six minutes without a shot on net, and one of the first early ones came from Jake Wahlin, the rookie forward who last played for the Rush on Dec. 12 before being sent to the Southern Professional Hockey League, where he was named Rookie of the Year. Wahlin unsuccessfully tried to stuff in the puck on the attempt, finished with two shots and was called for a rare illegal-check-to-the-head penalty in the second period.

“Jake provides energy,” Tetrault said. “I thought he was pretty good in his first game in a while.”