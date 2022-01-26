Rush open road swing with narrow victory over Allen

Gabe Chabot had a goal and an assist, Dillon Kelley made 32 saves and the Rapid City Rush edged out the Allen Americans 3-2 Wednesday night at the Credit Union of Texas Events Center. The win was the Rush’s sixth in their past seven games.

Rapid City opened the scoring in the first period after Garrett Klotz gained possession below the goal line and poked the puck along to Tanner Schachle. Schachle snapped a pass to the front of the net for Calder Brooks, who put a shot on net that was blocked by Hayden Lavigne. The rebound bounced back to Brooks though who stuffed it home, giving the Rush a 1-0 lead.

Allen evened things early in the second period when Chad Costello controlled the puck at the right circle. He fed a pass to the back post on the left side that Tyler Poulsen one-timed past a lunging Kelley, tying the game at 1-1.

Just over two minutes later, the Rush snagged the lead back. Chabot found the puck at the top of the left circle and flicked a shot on net that Kenton Helgesen deflected in front. The puck caromed off of Helgesen’s stick and past Lavigne, putting the Rush on top 2-1.

In the final minute of the second period with Rapid City on a penalty kill, Jake Wahlin sped in on the forecheck and laid a hip check into Poulsen, knocking him off the puck. Wahlin grabbed it and fed a pass to a trailing Chabot who slung a snap shot to the back of the net, extending the advantage to 3-1.

The two-goal lead held until late in the third period when Branden Troock knocked in a rebound with a backhander to make it 3-2. Allen then pulled Lavigne for an extra attacker but could not get the equalizer and the Rush held on for the win.

Chabot had a goal and an assist, Helgesen scored for the second straight game and Kelley made 32 saves on 34 shots in the win. Rapid City improved to 20-15-5 in the victory while Allen fell to 14-15-2.

The Rush will continue their road swing on Thursday night in Oklahoma for the first of two games against the Tulsa Oilers. Puck drop at the BOK Center is scheduled for 6:05 PM Mountain Time.

