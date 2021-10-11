Rush open training camp, new era with youth

Scott Burt doesn’t use the word “cuts.”

After Friday’s intrasquad scrimmage, the Rapid City Rush first-year head coach will have to chisel down his roster for Opening Night the following week, but he’s hoping to find homes for any player he parts with, and he hopes those choices will be difficult.

“At the end of the day, I want decisions to be tough for me and my coaching staff,” Burt said. “With having a youthful group, it pushes the guys to a next level, and that’s going to make the decision for (assistant coach) Jeremy Gates and myself tough, and that’s what we want.”

Monday marked the first day Burt got a glimpse of his 2021-22 team on the ice as training camp got underway. This season, the 28-player roster is composed of youth, as no skater is older than 28 and the youngest is 20. The average age is 24.9.

That translates into inexperience, but what it does bring is energy, Burt said, which is valuable early in the season.

“There are a lot of guys where it’s really their first kick at the can at this level, so with that being said that brings that energy,” he said. “That brings that extra little pace, that brings the mood of the group into an upbeat group.”