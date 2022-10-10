Rush open training camp renewed after playoff berth, signing new affiliate

At this time last year, Scott Burt was starting training camp as a first-year head coach, taking over a franchise on a six-year playoff drought with a ragtag team of league journeymen and young guns who hadn’t made much of a dent in the ECHL.

What a difference a year can make.

The Rapid City Rush opened this season’s training camp Monday with shorthanded numbers on the ice, but fresh off a Kelly Cup Playoff berth, armed with a new NHL affiliate and with more skaters on the way, their 2022-23 campaign has started differently than in years past, not with mild optimism but with genuine excitement and hype for what the next several months might produce.

“It was a great step forward for us last year, finished strong, but we’re starting even stronger this year,” goaltender Adam Carlson said. “The group of guys who we’ve got in here really understand what we established last season, what those guys did and the work that they put in, and now we’ve got another step to take.”

Scott Burt, who was promoted to general manager in the offseason in addition to his head coaching duties, said every single player who was on the team when their season wrapped up at the hands of the Utah Grizzlies in Game 6 of the Mountain Division Finals in May expressed their desire to return to the Rush this fall. While the 45-year-old bench boss couldn’t bring everybody back for various reasons, he did re-sign a colossal 16 players off Rapid City’s 20-player season-ending roster.

“The core group of guys who came back are a core group of guys who believe in what we preach,” Burt said. “And the players who are coming in, even the guys on (professional tryouts) and amateur tryouts, are excited to be here, and that’s what we want.”

With so many players back, a rarity in the ECHL, Burt said he doesn’t have to teach his squad as much these first few practices and introduce his version of hockey. He does, however, have to make tweaks in the hope of fueling a more successful season and a deeper playoff run, but he nevertheless has a significant benefit.

“It’s a huge advantage, and that’s a hats-off to (Burt and assistant coach Jeremy Gates) and ownership and the front office crew here,” said Carlson, who is fully healthy after missing all of last season with a knee injury. “They’ve done an incredible job treating us the right way, letting us be hockey players, and with the amount of structure Burtie puts out for us, if you’re not committed to the structure it’s going to be tough to stick around here, and everyone knows that.”

With the heavy load of returners, such as Garrett Klotz and Colton Leiter, who were in action Monday, new players have to get acclimated to the team chemistry and ingrained into the culture of the Rush. Burt said he saw those efforts being made before preseason even began, with players moving to Rapid City months ago and skating on their own in preparation.

“The biggest advice, even for me personally, is to listen more and talk less to start,” said Alex Aleardi, a 30-year-old forward who the Rush traded for in August. “Find out what guys’ personalities are like and you fit in that way. You pick and choose your spots on when to step up and be a leader and when not. It’s easier once you’ve been on a few new teams, so it’s no big deal to me now.”

Burt took to The Monument Ice Arena with only 12 skaters and three goalies Monday morning. He expects as many as seven more on Tuesday, including ECHL all-star Logan Nelson, who are making their return from the training camp of new AHL affiliate the Calgary Wranglers, as well as additional players who could be sent down before the Rush’s season-opener against the Grizzlies on Oct. 21 in West Valley City, Utah.

With a caravan of skaters on their way, Burt said the real work begins Tuesday.

“Tomorrow is Day 2 but my Day 1, because I’m going to have my group tomorrow ready to go,” he said. “And it’s going to be another busting practice.”