ECHL HOCKEY

Rush open Utah series with shootout loss

Rapid City forward Alec Butcher (left) reaches for the puck in the Rush's Feb. 11 game against the Wichita Thunder at The Monument Ice Arena.  

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

Lukas Parik made 29 saves and the Rush fired a season-high 50 shots on net but ultimately fell 2-1 in a shootout to the visiting Utah Grizzlies Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena.

Utah opened the scoring in the first period when Tyler Penner snapped a shot on net that Parik blocked. The rebound bounced to the back post, though, where Luka Burzan controlled it on the backhand and swept it into the net, making the score 1-0.

The Rush evened the score in the second period when Ryan Zuhlsdorf carried the puck toward the front of the net and left if for Brett Van Os in the slot. Van Os blistered a backhander on net that beat Peyton Jones on the glove side to tie the game 1-1.

From there, the goaltenders stole the show, as both Jones and Parik turned away everything they saw for the remainder of regulation.

The score remained tied through the third period and overtime, eventually pushing the game to a shootout.

In the shootout, both goaltenders continued to dazzle, stopping everything they saw through the first six rounds. In the seventh, after the Rush failed to convert, Charle-Eduard D’Astous put a move on and beat Parik top-shelf for the game-winning goal.

People are also reading…

The Rush picked up a point and moved to 27-20-8 in the shootout loss, while Utah improved to 32-19-3. Rapid City now has points in nine of its last 11 games.

The Rush and Grizzlies meet again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

Your Two Cents for March 1

Your Two Cents for March 3

Your Two Cents for March 2

