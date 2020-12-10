Rush optimistic as they open 2020-2021 campaign

There’s a lot of great free agents out there without jobs, looking for jobs, and our phones are always ringing,” he said. “We’re always looking to upgrade, but right now we’re still comfortable with the lineup we have, but we’re still evaluating.”

GOALS WILL COME, BUT DEFENSE IS THE FOCUS

Following the intrasquad scrimmage, as confident as he is with the offense, Tetrault said Rapid City’s defense still needs work.

With the speed they have up front, they’re focusing on quick transitions, and have conducted a lot of drills in practice this week that emphasize not overhandling the puck and moving it forwards at a fast rate.

“We want to attack and we want to score some goals. We did score quite a few goals last year, we had a good offense,” Tetrault said. “Now we’ve added pieces to the puzzle on defense and we just want to play fast and catch teams off guard.”

As the man in charge of keeping opponents off the scoreboard, Carlson said the competition this season will be fierce with better players on fewer teams, so defense is paramount.