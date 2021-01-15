Rush outmanned by Tulsa in 4-1 loss

With 10:20 to play in the opening frame, Defiel shifted out of his net to stop the puck and was run into by an Oilers skater, causing a goaltender interference penalty. Butrus Ghafari blasted a one-timer from just inside the blue line on the man-advantage but his shot was saved by Durny.

Rapid City managed just seven shots in the first period but Defiel stopped all 12 that came his way, as the game was 0-0 at the first intermission for just the second time this season for the Rush.

Tulsa needed only 51 seconds in the second period to get on the scoreboard, as Moynihan scored off a pass from behind the net by Golod. After Defiel made an impressive glove save off a wide open shot from Golod, Burmaster hauled in a pass by McNulty from behind the net and finished at the net to put the Oilers up 2-0 with 6:33 left in the middle frame.

Tulsa tacked on a third goal in the period after the puck deflected off an Oilers skater and landed in the net with 1:40 remaining.

“They were outworking and outskating us,” Tetrault said. "Plain and simple.”