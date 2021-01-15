Rush outmanned by Tulsa in 4-1 loss

The Tulsa Oilers scored nearly as many goals in the second period as the Rapid City Rush had shots on net.
Three goals in the middle frame gave the Oilers a sizable advantage, and its defense was almost unstoppable as the Rush struggled to find scoring opportunities in their 4-1 loss Friday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
“They were good, but we were bad. They outskated us, outworked us in our own building,” Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said. “Again, we wait until the third period to wake up, and it’s gut check time in that locker room. I got too many passengers. We’ve got to figure this out here.”
Tyler Coulter earned the lone goal for Rapid City (2-9-0), while Avery Peterson and Ian Edmonson added assists. Goalie Gordon Defiel made 35 saves in his season debut.
Gregg Burmaster led Tulsa (6-3-1) with a goal and two assists, while Charlie Sampair, Danny Moynihan and Darby Llewellyn also scored, and Ian McNutly chipped in two assists. Roman Durny stopped 24 shots in net.
The Rush and the Oilers played to a scoreless first period despite three total power-play opportunities. Just 28 seconds into the contest, Charlie Curti was called for slashing but a shorthanded Rapid City squad killed the penalty to move to 29 of 37 on the season. About a minute after the kill, Tulsa was nabbed for hooking to give the Rush their first man-advantage, but a one-timer from Coulter and a long-distance wrister by Hunter Garlent were both unsuccessful.
With 10:20 to play in the opening frame, Defiel shifted out of his net to stop the puck and was run into by an Oilers skater, causing a goaltender interference penalty. Butrus Ghafari blasted a one-timer from just inside the blue line on the man-advantage but his shot was saved by Durny.
Rapid City managed just seven shots in the first period but Defiel stopped all 12 that came his way, as the game was 0-0 at the first intermission for just the second time this season for the Rush.
Tulsa needed only 51 seconds in the second period to get on the scoreboard, as Moynihan scored off a pass from behind the net by Golod. After Defiel made an impressive glove save off a wide open shot from Golod, Burmaster hauled in a pass by McNulty from behind the net and finished at the net to put the Oilers up 2-0 with 6:33 left in the middle frame.
Tulsa tacked on a third goal in the period after the puck deflected off an Oilers skater and landed in the net with 1:40 remaining.
“They were outworking and outskating us,” Tetrault said. "Plain and simple.”
Rapid City, meanwhile, put just four shots on target in the frame and didn’t get its first shot off for the first five and a half minutes as the majority of the period was spent in its own defensive zone. It was the first time all season the Rush failed to score through the first 40 minutes.
“Give credit to Tulsa; they were skating, they were hustling and beating us to loose pucks. We’ve got to figure it out,” Tetrault said. “It’s a frustrating time, we know, but the good news is we’re right back at it tomorrow.”
After Rapid City went unsuccessful on its third power play, a high-sticking call with 8:57 remaining in regulation, it picked up another opportunity when Griffin Luce and Stephan Beauvais broke out into fisticuffs and Beauvais was handed a roughing penalty as a result.
This time the Rush converted, getting on the board with 3:51 to play when Coulter tapped in a goal off a rebound. Officials reviewed it for goalie interference but quickly confirmed the score.
Down 3-1, Rapid City pulled Defiel with 2:10 left in the third in place of an extra attacker. Tulsa was able to carry the puck down the ice, however, and tallied a contested empty-net goal with 1:31 remaining to put the contest out of reach.
After being outshot 30-11 through two periods, the Rush recorded 14 in the final frame to the Oilers’ nine.
“We started skating, we started hitting and winning battles,” Tetrault said of the third period. “It’s not Xs and Os, it’s determination and desire. It’s mentality, and we’ve got to come ready to play tomorrow.”
The Rush return to action Saturday for Game 2 against the Oilers. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m.