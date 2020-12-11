Rush overcome deficit with shorthanded goals to beat Grizzlies in season opener

The Utah Grizzlies came out with the gusto in the first period and matched their opponent’s aggressiveness in the second, but the third belonged to Rapid City.
Behind their speed on offense and sudden discipline on defense, the Rush overcame a one-goal deficit in the final frame by rattling off three scores to beat the Grizzlies 6-4 in their season opener Friday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
“We cleaned up our game defensively and we kept pushing the pace,” Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said of the final period. “Overall, the effort was there and it’s a great character win. The boys never let up the whole night.”
Mason Baptista led the way with two goals and an assist as five different players scored for Rapid City (1-0-0). Shawn Boutin earned a goal and an assist, Mark Auk collected three assists and Tyler Coulter had two assists. Adam Carlson made 25 saves.
Cedric Pare and Joe Wegwerth earned a goal and an assist each for Utah (0-1-0), and Diego Cuglietta added two assists. Brad Barone saved 28 shots.
“We really stuck to the game plan and we trusted the process,” Baptista said. “Even when we went down two goals, we knew we had to be patient, just play simple, our game and we were able to produce.”
Just under three and a half minutes into the contest, the Grizzlies went on a three-on-one attack and scored with a goal from Pare. After Avery Peterston was nabbed for high-sticking and sent to the penalty box with a double minor, Wegworth gave Utah an early 2-0 lead by scoring 44 seconds into the man-advantage.
Following a slapshot by Peter Quenneville that deflected off the iron with 9:24 to play in the first period, the Rush picked up a power play where they put five shots on target, including three from Quenneville, but couldn’t get any into the net and failed to score in the opening frame.
The second period consisted of a combined nine penalties and five goals. Baptista put Rapid City on the board with his first goal, slipping the puck into the net following a slapshot from Boutin. Eric Israel was then called on a double penalty with a Utah player before Brandon Fehd was sent to the box for slashing to give the Grizzlies a 4-on-3, which they took advantage of with a slapshot goal from Miles Gendron 5:07 into the middle frame.
After a tripping penalty was called on Auk to put Utah back on the power play, Cedric Montminy went alone on the attack, made a move past a defender and finished at the net for a shorthanded goal. Following Israel’s second penalty to set up the Grizzlies with a 5-on-3, Auk fed a crossing pass to Peterson, who fired in a score for the Rush’s second shorthanded goal in just over two minutes to level the game at 3-3. It is only the third 5-on-3 shorthanded goal in team history, and the first since 2013.
Two and a half minutes after that, Rapid City went on a man-advantage off a hooking penalty, but gave up a shorthanded goal itself to Charlie Gerard to go back down by one.
The Rush earned a 5-on-3 in the final minutes of the second thanks to tripping and high-sticking infractions by the Grizzlies, but failed to convert and entered the final frame with a 4-3 deficit.
“Those two shorthanded goals by Montminy and Peterson was the turning point of the game,” Tetrault said. “The guys sped off the bench and got the crowd going.”
Rapid City’s defense allowed 24 shots on goal through the first 40 minutes and were penalized five times, but turned things around when it mattered most, holding Utah to five shots in the third period and were penalized just once. Carlson stopped all five shots that came his way.
Meanwhile on offense, the Rush leveled the contest 4:16 into the third when Baptista scored off a rebound from Quenneville’s slapshot on a power-play opportunity. Brennan Saulnier’s unassisted wrister with 11:13 left in regulation gave Rapid City its first lead of the night before Boutin went top shelf with a slapshot insurance goal with 1:29 to play to seal the victory.
“That’s one thing I addressed after the second period, are the dumb and lazy penalties that we took in the second period. It kills all the momentum, 5-on-5 we’re the better team,” Tetrault said. We learned from it in the third and stayed disciplined, and got a big power-play goal on offense.”
The Rush scored three of their six goals while not on even strength, allowed two power-play goals and were penalized seven times. They are now 9-4-0 in season openers at home.
“It’s all about the second and third efforts, we talked a lot about that,” Baptista said. We were able to generate a lot of offense off that, but those goals are as a five-man unit rather than individual efforts.”
Rapid City will play the second of two home meetings with Utah starting at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
