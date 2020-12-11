Rush overcome deficit with shorthanded goals to beat Grizzlies in season opener

Just under three and a half minutes into the contest, the Grizzlies went on a three-on-one attack and scored with a goal from Pare. After Avery Peterston was nabbed for high-sticking and sent to the penalty box with a double minor, Wegworth gave Utah an early 2-0 lead by scoring 44 seconds into the man-advantage.

Following a slapshot by Peter Quenneville that deflected off the iron with 9:24 to play in the first period, the Rush picked up a power play where they put five shots on target, including three from Quenneville, but couldn’t get any into the net and failed to score in the opening frame.

The second period consisted of a combined nine penalties and five goals. Baptista put Rapid City on the board with his first goal, slipping the puck into the net following a slapshot from Boutin. Eric Israel was then called on a double penalty with a Utah player before Brandon Fehd was sent to the box for slashing to give the Grizzlies a 4-on-3, which they took advantage of with a slapshot goal from Miles Gendron 5:07 into the middle frame.