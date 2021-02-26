Rush overcome two-goal deficit to top Wichita in OT

Ian Edmonson's goal 2:38 into overtime gave the Rapid City Rush a 5-4 win over the Wichita Thunder on Friday at INTRUST Bank Arena after going down 2-0 in the first period and surrendering a two-goal lead themselves.
The victory for the Rush comes in the first of four games against the Thunder and improves their record to 2-2 against Wichita this season.
Stephen Baylis tallied two goals for Rapid City (11-16-1), while Hunter Garlent had a goal and an assist, and Tyson Empey also scored. Adam Carlson made 26 saves in net.
Wichita (16-5-3), the top team in the ECHL Western Conference, got on the board first by scoring two quick goals within 31 seconds of each other, notched at 6:40 and 7:11 of the opening period. Rapid City answered before the first frame was over, however, when Baylis tallied a power-play goal at 16:13 to make it 2-1.
Jack Suter and Mikael Tam assisted Empey's game-tying goal at 11:41 of the second period, and Andrew Sturtz and Butrus Ghafari followed by assisting on Garlent's go-ahead score at 18:12 to give the Rush a 3-2 advantage heading into the final frame.
Baylis notched his second goal less than a minute into the third period to make it 4-2, but the Thunder came back and potted a power-play goal at 6:51 and leveled the contest with a goal at 11:31 to send the battle into overtime.
Edmonson's game-winner, assisted by Peter Quenneville and Garlent, improved Rapid City's overtime/shootout record to 4-1. The Rush have now played extended hockey in three of their last four contests.
Rapid City went 1-for-2 on power plays and its penalty kill unit went 1-for-2.
The Rush return to the ice Saturday for the second matchup of the series against the Thunder. Puckdrop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.