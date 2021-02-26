Rush overcome two-goal deficit to top Wichita in OT

Ian Edmonson's goal 2:38 into overtime gave the Rapid City Rush a 5-4 win over the Wichita Thunder on Friday at INTRUST Bank Arena after going down 2-0 in the first period and surrendering a two-goal lead themselves.

The victory for the Rush comes in the first of four games against the Thunder and improves their record to 2-2 against Wichita this season.

Stephen Baylis tallied two goals for Rapid City (11-16-1), while Hunter Garlent had a goal and an assist, and Tyson Empey also scored. Adam Carlson made 26 saves in net.

Wichita (16-5-3), the top team in the ECHL Western Conference, got on the board first by scoring two quick goals within 31 seconds of each other, notched at 6:40 and 7:11 of the opening period. Rapid City answered before the first frame was over, however, when Baylis tallied a power-play goal at 16:13 to make it 2-1.

Jack Suter and Mikael Tam assisted Empey's game-tying goal at 11:41 of the second period, and Andrew Sturtz and Butrus Ghafari followed by assisting on Garlent's go-ahead score at 18:12 to give the Rush a 3-2 advantage heading into the final frame.