Rush part ways with head coach Daniel Tetrault

In an offseason that is two months shorter than usual, Mackin said he hopes to have the team’s fourth head coach hired by July 15, giving the organization one month. The organization is looking for a younger coach who wants to be ingrained in the community and culture but also has higher aspirations and could move up the professional ladder in three to five years. They also want someone with prior head coaching experience, but Mackin said they won’t narrow their focus with requirements.

“That guy’s out there. I know it. We just need to find him, we’ve got to diligently do our homework to get to the right person and get to the next level,” he said. “From my perspective, I want someone I feel like connects with myself, our ownership group, our front office, our hockey (operations) department and players, and I think that can come in all shapes and sizes.”

In the meantime, assistant coach Jeremy Gates will be helping with operations and could also be considered for the job.

“We definitely wish Coach Tetrault the best. We want to thank him for his seven years of being in Rapid City,” Mackin said. “This was a very very hard decision, it’s hard to have this conversation with your friend and someone who we care about, not just myself but ownership and our entire organization. We just felt like it was the best time to make this decision.”

