Rush play intrasquad game in first competition since March

At one point in the first half, Rodriquez was his team’s main shot-taker, firing puck after puck on goal from several different distances on the ice, and later had a chance at a hat trick with a slapshot in the second half that was nabbed out of the air for the save.

“I was moving the puck well, and I wanted as many shots on net as I could,” Rodriquez said. “I always say, sometimes the puck has eyes and it finds its way in, so my goal for the game was just to shoot as much as I could and get to the net.”

Avery Peterson, also signed after his ECHL squad elected not to play this season, leveled the game at 3-3 before halftime with a goal, assisted by second-year player Bennan Saulnier and rookie tryout Jack Suter.

A slashing penalty called on defenseman Brett Beauvais, back for his second season, gave Team Gates a man-advantage, but second-year player Peter Quenneville skated down the ice on a breakaway and scored an unassisted, shorthanded goal for a 4-3 lead with 11:28 to play in the second half.