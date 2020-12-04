Rush play intrasquad game in first competition since March

For an intrasquad scrimmage, the Rapid City Rush gave spectators a captivating performance Friday evening.
Through two 20-minute halves, a five-minute 3-on-3 period and a full-team shootout, assistant coach Jeremy Gates’ team edged head coach Daniel Tetrault’s squad 8-7 in the fourth-annual “Black and White” game at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Gates earned himself a steak dinner with the victory, on Tetrault’s dime.
“I know Jeremy likes his steak medium-rare, so it’s all good,” Tetrault said with a chuckle. “It was a good evaluating game, it was a close game and it was entertaining for the fans. It’s always hard to play against each other like that, you ask the guys to be a little more physical, but at the end of the day they're all teammates.”
Team Tetrault got on the board first with a goal by Alex Rodriquez, acquired in October after his former ECHL team opted out of the 2020-21 season, on a crossing pass from rookie tryout Tyson Empey 6:15 into the contest.
Cedric Montminy, entering his third year with the Rush, scored for Team Gates to even the game 1-1 before Rodriquez tallied his second goal just 13 seconds later. Empey then finished at the net after corralling a close-range pass from rookie Gabe Chabot to put Team Tetrault up 3-1.
At one point in the first half, Rodriquez was his team’s main shot-taker, firing puck after puck on goal from several different distances on the ice, and later had a chance at a hat trick with a slapshot in the second half that was nabbed out of the air for the save.
“I was moving the puck well, and I wanted as many shots on net as I could,” Rodriquez said. “I always say, sometimes the puck has eyes and it finds its way in, so my goal for the game was just to shoot as much as I could and get to the net.”
Avery Peterson, also signed after his ECHL squad elected not to play this season, leveled the game at 3-3 before halftime with a goal, assisted by second-year player Bennan Saulnier and rookie tryout Jack Suter.
A slashing penalty called on defenseman Brett Beauvais, back for his second season, gave Team Gates a man-advantage, but second-year player Peter Quenneville skated down the ice on a breakaway and scored an unassisted, shorthanded goal for a 4-3 lead with 11:28 to play in the second half.
Saulnier found the net on a quick shot from just outside the crease with 7:27 left in the half, but the goal was called off. But before the period concluded, in dramatic fashion, Peterson beat a defender and blasted a shot into the net as time expired for Team Gates, to pull even with Team Tetrault 4-4.
“(Rodriguez and Peterson) are going to add to the offensive side and that’s the reason why we signed them,” Tetrault said of the regular season, which starts Dec. 11 at home against the Utah Grizzlies. “They both looked good tonight and that bodes well for our offense up front.”
Coincidentally, the two squads entered a pre-planned 3-on-3 with the score even. Tyler Coulter, who shared the Rush’s lead for goals scored last season, put Team Tetrault ahead by scoring following a swift and smooth deke with 1:05 remaining in the five-minute period. After rookie Kyle Froese was called for hooking in the waning moments, Team Gates pulled their goalie ahead of a faceoff in their offensive zone and ran a brief, 10-second 5-on-3 that failed to yield any points.
A shootout then commenced where every player had an opportunity to take a shot on net with every successful attempt counting toward their respective squad’s final tally. Rodriquez and Empey managed goals for Team Tetrault, which went 2-for-13, while veteran Shawn Boutin, rookie Jake Wahlin and veteran Mason Baptista tallied for Team Gates, which finished 4-for-12.
Baptista earned two goals on the shootout, the second coming on a sudden death situation to clinch the second straight win for Team Gates.
GOALIE PERFORMANCE
Adam Carlson, Rapid City’s lone goalie who last played for the Rush during the 2018-19 season, rotated between squads with Danny Battochio and made 26 saves in regulation, including several stops from point-blank range.
“I thought he played pretty well,” Tetrault said. “For a lot of these guys, you’ve got to remember they haven’t played a real game since last March, so the timing’s a little bit off and there’s a lot of rust.”
Battochio, the former longtime Rush goalkeeper and their goalie coach, suited up once again and made 26 saves. Rapid City is expected to sign one to two more goalies before the season-opener.
ROSTER CUTS
Less than an hour after the scrimmage concluded, Tetrault said he released three players from the roster. Those cuts are expected to be announced by Wednesday.
“No one is safe, even returning guys,” Tetrault said. “I give all opportunities to tryout guys to make the team. There were a couple surprises, guys that did not show up (performance-wise), so they’re not going to stick around.”
Tetrault said he was impressed with the performances from Suter and Empey, both rookie tryouts.
“I feel like I accomplished what I wanted to do offensively, but I definitely can pick up some defensive habits,” Suter said. “I think it was a good first showing, but I’m a guy that has a growth mindset and I always want to continue to get better.”
