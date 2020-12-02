Rush players glad to be on the ice after wild offseason

Avery Peterson was working in Alaska when he learned the news that he was without a team.
A five-year player within the ECHL, the 6-foot-3 center received an email in October that the Atlanta Gladiators, with whom he spent the last two seasons, had opted out of the league’s upcoming season due to COVID-19 concerns.
“I saw that and was like, ‘Well, what the heck? That was definitely a tough email to see,” Peterson said. “It was just a shock, to be honest. I had no idea what was going to come about it.”
With uncertainty in the air, but still yearning to play pro hockey this year, Peterson wondered what his next steps were. Atlanta’s opt-out allowed him to become a free agent, and within a couple days he had his next home set after signing with the Rapid City Rush.
Peterson, as well as 23 other skaters from different parts of the continent with different offseason experiences in a worldwide pandemic, finally came together this week as the Rush’s training camp got underway. For many, it’s a return to daily training on the ice and a reentry into an atmosphere they love and so dearly missed.
“It’s been great so far to get on the ice and get with your linemates, and start doing things with the team,” newcomer Alex Rodriquez said. “A lot of what you do in the summer is just a lot of skill-based work and individual stuff, but it’s fun to be with your team again and have that camaraderie in the locker room and on the ice, and start building that chemistry with your teammates.”
Rodriguez, a 6-foot forward from Miami, Florida, found himself in a similar situation as Peterson when his ECHL squad, the Norfolk Admirals, elected to suspend their 2020-21 season in late October. He said he heard rumors of a possible opt-out, but didn’t think it would actually happen, and was also shocked when he found out via a phone call.
The 24-year-old explained that after it happened, several players were considering retiring from professional hockey, not wanting to undergo the process of searching for another team and moving to a new area. That thought never crossed Rodriguez’s mind, he said, as he still has passion for the game, and within 20 minutes of entering the free agent market, was picked up by Rapid City.
“It was just a new feeling; worrying about not having a place to play. It was something that was unexpected, so it just came at you, but the biggest thing was luckily I didn’t have to wait that long,” he said. “For a lot of us, it was tough because we were at that line where you had to make a decision whether you were going to keep playing or hang them up. For me, I was just eager to get on the horn and start seeing what options I had with my agent.”
Canadian Cedric Montminy, a 5-foot-11 winger, faced significant barriers while training in his native Sherbrooke, Quebec this offseason. Because of strict rules related to COVID-19 in the province, gyms and hockey rinks were closed, forcing him to adapt quickly. In doing so, the 25-year-old constructed a gym at his home, which included a punching bag, weight bench, squat rack, dumbbells and resistance bands.
Montminy spent that period completely unable to work on his skills directly related to hockey, and said Monday was his first time on ice in a month and a half.
With friends who are gym owners, currently struggling to support their families financially with the shutdowns, he said he not only spent that time working out, but kept things in perspective in a situation he had no control over.
“It was just about trying to stay in shape and going back to the basics, I guess. Just go outside, run and train at home,” he said. “It was hard, but you just try to make the best of it because you can’t really do anything about it. I was just happy to not lose my job. I was trying to stay positive, that I didn’t have any of those things over my head.”
Montminy, entering his third season with the Rush, said there’s always a process for getting back into game-ready shape during training camp, but with all the time off, this year might take him a bit longer.
“Especially this year, for me, having not been able to skate, I’m still working on getting back to that point where you feel good about yourself on the ice and you get this energy, this momentum going on your side, but I’ll get there,” he said. “Maybe a little bit later than the other guys, but I’m working hard to get back to that point.”
Peterson said he’s also looked at the situation and knows there are many free agent players still looking for jobs, of which there are so few because of so many team opt-outs. He’s grateful to not be one of them.
“It’s something that could’ve been a career ender to some extent. It’s harder than ever to find a job, so it’s nice,” said Peterson, a Grand Rapids, Minnesota native. “Nothing was promised, so it’s just something that you don’t take for granted and are just happy you found a spot to play.”
The Rush open their season Friday, Dec. 11 against the Utah Grizzlies at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!