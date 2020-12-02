Rush players glad to be on the ice after wild offseason

Avery Peterson was working in Alaska when he learned the news that he was without a team.

A five-year player within the ECHL, the 6-foot-3 center received an email in October that the Atlanta Gladiators, with whom he spent the last two seasons, had opted out of the league’s upcoming season due to COVID-19 concerns.

“I saw that and was like, ‘Well, what the heck? That was definitely a tough email to see,” Peterson said. “It was just a shock, to be honest. I had no idea what was going to come about it.”

With uncertainty in the air, but still yearning to play pro hockey this year, Peterson wondered what his next steps were. Atlanta’s opt-out allowed him to become a free agent, and within a couple days he had his next home set after signing with the Rapid City Rush.

Peterson, as well as 23 other skaters from different parts of the continent with different offseason experiences in a worldwide pandemic, finally came together this week as the Rush’s training camp got underway. For many, it’s a return to daily training on the ice and a reentry into an atmosphere they love and so dearly missed.