Rush point streak snapped in loss to Tulsa

The Rapid City Rush overcame a two-goal deficit but fell into another two-goal hole and couldn't climb out of it in a 5-3 loss to the Tulsa Oilers Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Max Coatta, Alec Butcher and Calder Brooks potted goals for the Rush (26-20-7), who saw a season-high point streak of nine come to an end. Lukas Parik stopped 21 of 25 shots in the loss to move to 10-7-5 on the season.

After the Oilers (25-22-3) scored twice in the first period, the Rush tied it up with goals from Coatta and Butcher just 14 seconds apart in the third minute of the middle frame. But Tulsa answered with a goal 35 seconds later and moved back ahead by two with a goal 19 seconds after that, marking four goals in one minute and 18 seconds.

Rapid City got on back with a power-play marker from Brooks at 8:42 of the third before Tulsa tallied an empty-netter with 32 seconds to play for the win.

The Rush face the Oilers at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in Tulsa for their final meeting of the regular season.

