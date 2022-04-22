Rush pot late goal to take Game 1 against Allen

A delayed hockey game due to lightning is one of the stranger things you’ll see in sports.

Three minutes after a lightning strike in the area knocked out power to parts of the The Monument Ice Arena, shutting down several systems and causing a near 10-minute delay, Max Coatta unleashed a shot from the point that Brett Gravelle deflect to the bottom-right corner corner of the net, giving the Rapid City Rush a 3-2 lead over the Allen Americans with less than four and a half minutes to play.

From there it was the Rush defense that needed to hold off a push from the Americans, who had nearly two minutes of a 6-on-5 with their goalie pulled, and hold them off they did, securing a Game 1 victory in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Despite the win, head coach Scott Burt was dissatisfied with his team’s performance.

“I really didn’t like our game tonight. I thought we were really sloppy and I thought our guys were nervous,” he said. “I didn’t like the ice tonight, I thought it was sticky. We just didn’t play very well.”

Rapid City surrendered the lead twice following its first two goals but managed to make its third one stick. It went 0-for-3 on power plays, extending its scoreless streak to 19, but killed off a pair of power plays.

“We don’t go into a shell like we did at the beginning of the season,” Burt said. “I think that’s maturity our guys built throughout the season, and we just stuck with it.”

Coatta, celebrating his 28th birthday, had the only multi-point performance of the night, adding a goal to his assist on the game-winner. Peterson also tallied a goal, while Calder Brooks, Logan Nelson and Quinn Wichers collected assists. Lukas Parik made 32 saves between the pipes in front of a 65% capacity crowd.

“Come playoff time they’re going to be close, it’s going to be a battle, you’ve just got to dig down deep and stay with it no matter what happens,” Coatta said. “And it feels good to get the first one under the belt.”

Slow starts have been a central issue for the Rush (1-0-0) this season, but that wasn’t the case Friday as it took a 1-0 lead just 91 seconds into the contest. Peterson got a stick to a blue-line swipe from Logan Nelson and deflected it into the net on the Rush’s first shot of the game.

Chad Costello, the 35-year-old three-time ECHL MVP, leveled the contest at 8:21 of the first period when a loose puck glided to him in the slot and he drove a slap shot past Parik.

The Rush regained the lead at 6:03 of the middle frame when Coatta grabbed the puck from behind the goal line and met goaltender Luke Peressini covering his stick side. Coatta snapped a wrister far-side and finished the goal top shelf.

The Americans (0-1-0) tied it back up less than two minutes later on a netfront scramble. Through the kerfuffle, Parik never saw the puck fly past him. The goal was credited to Chad Butcher, and evened things at 2-2.

Allen nearly pulled ahead later in the period on a breakaway chance, but Justin Young’s snapper clanked off the bottom of the crossbar and was immediately called off by officials.

Out of the lightning delay in the third frame, which caused lights on one side of the rink to go out, Gravelle potted the third go-ahead goal of the night.

“You’re going to get momentum bounces your way and against you, and you’ve just got to stick with it,” Coatta said. “We talked on the bench about funneling to the net. Something greasy like that is going to be the difference-maker, and that’s what it was tonight.”

The Americans pulled Peressini with 1:51 to play in regulation, but Parik and company closed out the win to take a 1-0 series lead.

“It was time to buckle down. There were four minutes left in the game and the guys needed to understand what they needed to do,” Burt said. “They needed to understand their assignments; cover the D-zone, cover their spots and not necessarily look to go for an empty-net goal.”

The Rush and Americans will meet again for Game 2 on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

