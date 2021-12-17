Rush pull even with Idaho twice but lose 5-2

Twice Friday night the Rapid City Rush overcame a one-goal deficit to even things with the Idaho Steelheads, scoring a pair of game-tying goals through nearly two periods.

But the final 25 minutes belonged to the Steelheads, who closed out the middle frame with go-ahead score and potted a pair of empty-net insurance markers in the closing minutes of regulation to beat the Rush 5-2 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Rapid City (11-11-3) is now 3-3-1 this season against head coach Scott Burt's former team. Tristan Thompson and Chase Harrison both tallied goals for the Rush, while Logan Nelson, Garrett Klotz and Kenton Helgesen dished out assists. Dave Tendeck earned 41 saves in net and moves to 3-9-0 on the season.

Luc Brown got Idaho (15-8-1) on the board when he snuck a shot past Tendeck on a turned over puck at 3:12 of the first period. Harrison tie the game about five minutes later when grabbed the puck at center ice coming out of the penalty box and fired in a wrister from the slot at 8:19.

Will Merchant took the lead back for the Steelheads when he snapped in a one-timer from the slot at 1:28 of the second period. Thompson answered by unleashing a far-side wrister from the left wing circle at 10:39 to level things at 2-2.

Shaw McBride gave Idaho the lead again, this time for good, when he deflected in a wrister from the point at 15:13 of the middle frame.

From there the two teams played scoreless hockey until Tendeck was pulled with 1:25 to play and the Steelheads notched empty-net goals at 18:48 and 19:53, credited it to Colby McAuley and A.J. White, respectively.

The Rush have Saturday off and will return to Idaho Central Arena on Sunday for the last of three meetings with the Steelheads.

