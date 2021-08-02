Rush re-sign Adam Carlson for 3rd season

The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, announced today via its first Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the offseason that goaltender Adam Carlson has signed with the team for the 2021-22 ECHL season, his third with the team.

Carlson returned to the Rush last season for his second stint in the Black Hills. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound goaltender posted a 13-13-2-1 record in 32 games with a pair of shutouts, a 2.98 goals against average, and team-leading .914 save percentage. In March, the backstopper garnered ECHL Goaltender of the Month honors, compiling a 6-1-0-1 record in nine games, with a shutout, a 2.27 GAA and .932 SV%.

“I’m very excited to announce Adam as our first player this offseason. Watching Adam play over the last few seasons, he’s clearly stood out as a proven No. 1 goaltender in the ECHL,” Rush Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Scott Burt said of Carlson. “The most important aspect I’m looking for out of Adam is leadership. Speaking with him on our plan for this season, he is all-in on helping us build a team that is both competitive on the ice and a partner in the community. He will be leaned on heavily working in a tandem with our other goaltenders and is excited for a new voice and new systems in the locker room.”