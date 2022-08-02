Rush re-sign Adam Carlson for 4th season

The Rapid City Rush announced on Tuesday that goaltender Adam Carlson has been signed for the 2022-23 season.

“My fiancée, Allison, and I could not be happier to come back to Rapid City. We consider it our home,” Carlson said. “We could not be more excited for the culture that Scott Burt and Jeremy Gates have created.”

Carlson returns to the Rush, where he has appeared in 77 games over three seasons. He has a career record of 34-30-5-4 with a 2.93 goals against average and .915 save percentage in his time in a Rapid City sweater.

“Adam had a tough season last year but was able to take on a new role in helping out on the coaching side while he continued to get healthy,” Rush head coach and general manager Scott Burt said.

Carlson spent the entirety of the 2021-22 season in injured reserve after undergoing preseason surgery.

“He’s very driven in what he does and wants to prove he’s ready for the upcoming season," Burt said. "He will take on a role this year being ready as well as continuing to help the coaching staff out. Adam loves it here and it was a no-brainer to add him in this role for the upcoming season.”

He was behind the bench as an additional assistant coach for the last two months of the season and while the Rush made a run to the second round of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

“We saw what we were able to accomplish last year and now I’m even more excited because I’ll be able to contribute on the player side of things,” Carlson said. “I’m looking forward to being able to play this season, to contribute on the ice and being able to enjoy Rapid City for everything that Rapid City is.”