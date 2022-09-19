 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ECHL HOCKEY

Rush re-sign Alex Stevens

Alex Stevens

Rapid City Rush defenseman Alex Stevens is pictured during a game last season.

 Rapid City Rush

The Rapid City Rush announced on Wednesday that defenseman Alex Stevens has been signed to a contract for the 2021-22 season.

“Alex has been working his tail off this off season to become an every day player,” Rush head coach Scott Burt said. “He possesses a big shot from the blue line, and we can’t wait to see him get it off this season. Alex fit in well with our group last year and is ready to do whatever is needed to have team success this season.”

Stevens appeared in a combined 25 games in 2021-22, split between the Wheeling Nailers, the Norfolk Admirals and the Rush. He recorded two goals and three assists during what was his first season as a pro. In five games for Rapid City, he had one assist, six penalty minutes and a plus-1 plus/minus rating.

“I’m super excited to get back to Rapid City and get to work with the guys,” Stevens said. “We have things to prove this season.”

Prior to turning pro, Stevens played four seasons in the NCAA ranks at Penn State University. During his time as a Nittany Lion, he appeared in 79 games and recorded three goals and 14 assists.

The Rush open the regular season Oct. 21 against the Utah Grizzlies in West Valley City, Utah.

