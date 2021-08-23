Rush re-sign Baylis for 2nd season

The Rapid City Rush announced Monday they have re-signed forward Stephen Baylis for the 2021-22 season.
Baylis, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of Ottawa, Ontario came to the Rush last year after playing his rookie season with the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets and AHL’s Ontario Reign. In 2020-21, he registered seven goals, nine assists, and 16 points in 43 games.
“Stephen will be coming into his third ECHL season and second with the Rush. He has earned a “C” previously in his hockey career, and accordingly will be expected to bring leadership into our dressing room. He is another player we will lean on to bring his game to another level and help guide our group in the right direction,” head coach Scott Burt said. “Stephen possesses a great shot, so putting him in places to ‘let it rip’ will be a goal of ours, so that we can help him build on his seven goals from last season.
We will continue to ask him to bring that grit and sandpaper to the rink each day and are very happy to have him back in our dressing room.”
Baylis played four years of NCAA college hockey with Bowling Green State University before turning professional. With the Falcons, he served as captain in his senior season and compiled career totals of 10 goals, 19 assists, and 29 points in 89 games.
Prior to college, Baylis played junior hockey with the CCHL’s Carleton Place Canadians for four seasons, earning 185 points in 214 games. He led the team to back-to-back CCHL Championships in 2014 and 2015, in addition to claiming 2015 Most Valuable Player honors.
“It was an easy decision to come back to Rapid City where I was fortunate enough to be a part of a great group of people all the way through the organization. The fans couldn’t be better,” Baylis said. “We loved the support we had last year considering everything outside of the game. I can’t wait to get back to the ‘Rap’ and get back to work.”