ECHL HOCKEY

Rush re-sign Max Coatta

Max Coatta

Rapid City forward Max Coatta celebrates a goal during Game 1 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs first round against the Allen Americans on April 22 at The Monument Ice Arena. 

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

The Rapid City Rush announced on Monday that forward Max Coatta has been re-signed for the 2022-23 season.

“I’m very excited to be coming back to Rapid this season,” Coatta said. “The culture that was established last season is something that I want to continue to be a part of. We have a group that is hungry for more and I can’t wait to get started.”

Coatta returns to Rapid City where he set career-highs in goals, assists and points during the 2021-22 season. In his third year as a pro, he recorded 23 goals and 29 assists over 63 games played. Coatta’s 23 goals were tied for second-most on the team and his 54 points were the fourth-most.

“We could not be more excited to have Max back in Rapid City,” Rush head coach and general manager Scott Burt said. “Last season was a breakout for him in which he took his game to another level. He took a chance coming to us and all he did was continue to grow his game.

He will continue to take on a leadership role and be looked upon to continue to drive our players both on and off the ice. He is a complete pro and we are lucky to have him back in the mix for this upcoming year.”

A native of Minnetonka, Minnesota, the 28-year-old Coatta also appeared in six games for the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL, where he recorded one assist.

The Rush open the regular season Oct. 21 against the Utah Grizzlies in West Valley City, Utah.

