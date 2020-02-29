Rush rebound to drill Oilers

“Personally, I love games like that,” Coulter said of the 8-4 game. “It’s back and forth, and it keeps the fans involved. That’s what’s big for me.

“That was a huge comeback game for us. Not only redemption for last night but in the standings. We need that win.”

Tetrault changed up his lines leading into Saturday’s game, and Coulter was one of the beneficiaries. He was paired with Saulnier and Dante Salituro, two of the Rush’s more fluid and speedy skaters.

“Saulnier can fly like I’ve never seen, and he and Salitaro were feeding off each other,” Coulter said. “They’re two quick guys. I was just waiting in the background for stuff to open up.”

The Rush struck first when Howdeshell took a feed from behind the net from Tanner Karty and beat Tulsa goalie Devin Williams stick-side past his right skate. The goal, Howdeshell’s 11th of the season, came 2:14 into the opening period.

Defenseman Ryker Killins, who fed the puck around the boards to Karty, got the other assist, his 15th of the season. Karty got his sixth assist and 12th point in 27 games.

