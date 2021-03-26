Rush release Gordy Defiel

Backup goalie Gordy Defiel was released by the Rapid City Rush on Friday afternoon as he seeks evaluation and treatment for a medical emergency suffered during a game March 20.

Just over seven minutes into the first period of the Rush's 7-0 win over the Utah Grizzlies, medical personnel gave attention to a slumped over Defiel for an undisclosed emergency. The 28-year-old needed to be carted off the ice on a stretcher, but later returned from the hospital to the locker room.

Defiel will be pursuing treatment in his home state of Minnesota, according to a team press release.

“Decisions like this are never easy and this one, in particular, will be felt across our entire organization,” said team president Todd Mackin in a statement. “What’s most important is that Gordy receives the medical treatment he needs and deserves. Everyone throughout the Rush organization, from top to bottom, loves Gordy. His health is our highest priority, and the Rush will support him throughout that process. Rush Nation, stay tuned for details surrounding our plans to help Gordy in his recovery.”