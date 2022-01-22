Rush run into hot goalie as winning streak is snapped

When the Rapid City Rush have lost this season, a lack of shots on net is usually the reason. Thirty-plus-shot performances have typically led to wins, or at least put them within striking distance.

That wasn’t the case Saturday night, as the Rush plastered Idaho Steelheads goalie Colton Point with 35 shots but only got one to fall in a 4-1 loss at The Monument Ice Arena to snap a four-game winning streak.

“Colton played well tonight,” Rush head coach Scott Burt said. “We had some opportunities tonight where he made the right save at the right time.”

Ryan Valentini, the defenseman who potted a goal in Friday’s win, tallied the only goal for Rapid City (18-15-5), and in fact picked up the only point for his squad as his score was unassisted. Brett Gravelle saw a six-game point streak come to an end.

Bailey Brkin made his fourth start between the pipes for the Rush and recovered nicely from a poor start where he surrendered three goals in the first 28 minutes and a pair of goals in the opening six minutes. He finished with 30 saves and did not allow a goal in the final 32 minutes and 26 seconds.

“It was tough, but Bailey’s a goalie.” Burt said. “He bounced back and gave us a chance. We just couldn’t bury our opportunities.”

The first two goals for Idaho (20-15-1) were tallied over a stretch of 2:26. Yauheni Aksianstuik fired a top-shelf wrister to the glove side of Brkin at 3:17, and Shawn McBride followed by hauling in a tightly-fitted cross-ice pass and stuffing it in stick side at 5:43.

Valentini potted the lone goal for Rapid City when he spotted a turned over puck in the slot and slapped a quick shot past Point at 18:57.

Zach Walker made it 3-1 at 7:34 of the middle frame when Brkin tried to clear out the puck but inadvertently directed it right to Walker, who put away the point-blank goal.

The Rush spent four of the final 11 minutes of the game on the penalty kill. Gabriel Chabot didn’t help the comeback effort when he was called for high-sticking with 4:01 to play. Coming out of the penalty, Brkin was pulled, leading to an empty-netter by Chase Zieky with 1:55 left.

“We’ve got to find a way to get it past them,” Burt said. “I thought we moved the puck pretty well today. We had some good looks, we just didn’t bear down, we didn’t get it in the net, so we’ll look at a few things and we’ll make a few adjustments, and we’ll get back at it tomorrow.”

Rapid City and Idaho will play the rubber match of this three-game series Sunday at The Monument Ice Arena.

