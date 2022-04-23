Rush’s 63 shots not enough as Americans win in OT, tie series 1-1

As strange as it sounds, the Rapid City Rush actually have a losing record this season when they’ve outshot opponents.

And despite a whopping 63 shots on net Friday night, that trend endured as an undisciplined Allen Americans squad scored a game-tying goal late in the third period, then tallied the game-winner deep into overtime to pull off a 4-3 victory and even the Kelly Cup Playoffs first-round series at one-game apiece.

Americans (1-1-0) goalie Luke Peressini finished with 60 saves, while the Rush (1-1-0), who outshot their division rival 63-31, moved to 13-14-6 when outshooting opponents. Conversely, they’re 21-11-5 when they’ve been outshot

“Their goalie played well, hats off to him. He was excellent tonight. We had some grade-A opportunities and he stood on his head,” Rapid City head coach Scott Burt said. “You can’t allow that team, which has that much experience, to hang around. We did, and we didn’t capitalize when we needed to capitalize.”

The Rush continued their dismal performance on the power play, finally breaking a scoreless streak of 21 but going just 1 for 8. They often drained time in their own zone and had several shot attempts miss their target or get eaten up by defenders.

“Our power play is brutal. We had some good looks, but it’s not going in,” Burt said. “(Alec) Butcher had one backdoor and (Calder Brooks) had one backdoor. It’s coming, but unfortunately it didn’t go in for us.”

Gabriel Chabot tallied two goals, with a handful of chances for a hat trick, while Coatta also scored. Calder Brooks collected two assists, while Keegan Iverson, Brett Gravelle, Colton Leiter and Callum Fryer also registered helpers. Lukas Parik, making his second consecutive start between the pipes, earned 27 saves.

Rapid City's 57 shots in regulation are the sixth most in ECHL postseason history.

“If someone asked me at the beginning of the series if we we’re going to sweep them, there’s no way I’d say yes,” Burt said. “They’re an experienced group, they’ve won many championships and we knew it wasn’t going to be easy. It’s going to be a dogfight right to the end.”

A trio of penalties in the opening six minutes, including back-to-back calls on Spencer Asuchak for boarding and cross-checking, gave way for Rapid City’s shooting onslaught as the first 20 minutes sparked roughhousing between the two clubs.

Allen struck first on its first shot of the game at 2:56 when Colby McAuley finished a 2-on-1 attack by snapping a shot glove-side past Parik.

Chabot tallied one of his team’s 20 first-period shots at 4:42 when he fired a wrister from the slot that deflected off an Allen skate and snuck in past the glove side of Peressini to level things at 1-1.

The middle frame went scoreless, but it wasn’t without its fireworks as Rapid City picked up four power-play chances but failed to convert. Allen had a pair of breakaway opportunities that didn’t go in, the first one quelled by a poke-check from behind and the other a pad save by Parik. The Rush outshot the Americans 24-11.

The Americans pulled ahead at 6:14 of the third period when Chad Costello unleashed a shot from inside the right-wing circle that caught a deflection and knuckled past the glove of Parik.

Chabot notched his second of the night less than two and a half minutes later when he came flying in from the left circle on a rebound and snapped in the second-chance effort glove side at 8:50.

At 12:18 of the third, Gravelle won a short race to the puck from behind the net and dished a pass to a netfront Coatta, who flicked a shot top self over Peressini, scoring a goal for the second straight night and giving the Rush a 3-2 lead.

Peressini was about to be pulled for an extra attacker in the final two minutes of regulation before Branden Trook rifled in a wrister from the right circle at 17:58 to even the contest 3-3 and send Game 2 to overtime.

Rapid City was outshot 8-6 in a lengthy overtime, which in the ECHL playoffs is a 20-minute period skating 5-on-5. No shootouts.

Ben Carroll ended the game and leveled the series 13:24 into the extra frame by snapping in a wrister from the slot.

The series now turns over as the next three games will take place in Allen, Texas. Games 3, 4 and 5 will be held Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

