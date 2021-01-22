Rush’s comeback bid falls short in 3-2 loss to Utah

It was the Rush’s second penalty, the fourth one of the period, that something finally gave. Nate Kallen was nabbed for interference with 2:13 to play in the first and the Grizzlies needed just 13 seconds to score, a tally from Bradley, to get on the board.

Rapid City put a handful of solid shots on net but managed just seven total heading into the middle frame.

A two-on-one attack for Utah 99 seconds into the second period resulted in a goal when Woods hauled in a pass from Boucher and buried a shot behind Tendeck. About four minutes later, a long-range shot by Skinner deflected off Bradley’s shoulder and bounded into the net to give the Grizzlies a 3-0 advantage.

Mikael Tam left the team bench to inquire officials about a possible high-sticking infraction but the play was not reviewed.

“Again, our first periods are costing us,” Tetrault said. “You can’t go down 3-nothing, it’s always hard to get back, but we had glorious opportunities. We couldn’t execute.”

Suter earned an opportunity for Rapid City when he broke away for a one-on-one opportunity with Barone, but his attempt was turned away. Callin also had a look on net when he corralled a pass from Tyson Empey but his shot was stopped.