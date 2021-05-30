Rush’s comeback effort falls short in last home game of season

Adam Carlson made 23 saves in net and is now 13-13-3.

The Americans (42-23-4) got on the board at 6:49 of the first period when Corey Mackin hauled in a backdoor pass from Sam Ruopp on a scramble and snapped a shot past the glove side of Carlson. They then doubled their lead later in the frame when Dyson Stevenson won a race to the puck on a Rush (32-33-4) power play and scored the shorthanded goal to make it 2-0 at 14:42.

Allen tacked on another at 14:10 of the second period when Scott Conway perfectly deflected in a head’s up shot from Zane Franklin to tally a power-play goal for a three-score advantage.

Rapid City, trying to avoid its second shutout in four games with an ice-cold offense, finally got on the board at 5:18 of the third when Quenneville rifled in a textbook one-timer from Ian Edmonson to the bottom right corner of Allen netminder C.J. Motte’s net from the left faceoff circle.

The Edmonton, Alberta native then redirected a netfront pass by Coulter from behind the net and scored from close range to cut the Rush’s deficit to one with 7:54 remaining in regulation.