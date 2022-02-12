Rush’s OT winner caps off wild 11-goal game against Wichita

Gabriel Chabot’s snipe in overtime was just one of a plethora of highlight reel goals Saturday night.

His game-winner, a blistering long-distance snipe to the top-right corner, ended a wild game at The Monument Ice Arena, giving the Rush a 6-5 win in a contest they both trailed by three and led by two.

“(Tristan Thompson) made a good play to me, and they were all sucked down to one side, and I just tried to change my angle and I shot it,” Chabot said. “It’s one of those where you’re hoping the goalie moves enough, and he did.”

The Rush entered the contest struggling in the first two periods of play over their last five games, and that continued on Saturday as they fell into another three-goal hole. Efficient special teams play also eluded them, but that’s something that changed as they tallied two power-play goals and a shorthanded marker in the third period to pull ahead 5-3 with four goals in the final frame.

The Thunder answered with a pair, notching a game-tying goal in the waning seconds to force overtime before Coatta finally put an end to the offensive onslaught.

“I said, this is a credit to you guys for battling back, being down 3-0 and battling yourselves back and putting yourself in a spot to get two points,” Rapid City head coach Scott Burt said.

Wichita (19-21-7) had a 3-0 advantage by the 8:25 mark of the middle frame. Peter Crinella opened the scoring when he unleashed a shot off an attacking zone faceoff that had Rapid City (23-19-6) goalie Dillon Kelley screened. The netminder didn’t flinch when the puck sailed by his stick side.

Logan Fredericks potted one at 1:39 of the second period when he flicked in a backhander to the blocker side, and Brendan van Riemsdyk stuffed in a second effort following a blocked shot at 8:25.

Jake Wahlin got the Rush on the board at 12:36 of the middle frame when he stuffed in a shot by Ryan Valentini that Thunder goalie Oliver Rodrique couldn’t freeze, making it a 3-1 game entering the third period.

Valentini ignited the wild third when he directed in a short-side goal to the top-left corner at 1:59. Chabot then notched his first goal of the night on a power play, burying a top-shelf wrister at 4:25.

After Alec Butcher was nabbed for tripping, giving Wichita a power play, Calder Brooks won a race for the puck in the offensive zone and deked Rodrigue before putting away a forehand to give the Rush a 4-3 lead at 4:00.

Frustrations from the Thunder on blowing a three-goal lead boiled over in the final frame, and a pair of penalties gave the Rush 42 seconds of a 5-on-3 chance. Brooks took advantage, gliding in a rebound for his second goal of the period and giving his team a two-score lead at 7:53.

“It was about time. We had a ton of chances and again we had some missed opportunities,” Burt said of the power play. “I truly believe these guys work their tails off. This is a special group of guys. Hopefully we can take this and we can build it.”

The game looked to be settled, but Wichita didn’t wither and cut it back to a one-score game at 12:37 when Cam Clarke shoved in a shorthanded goal on a 2-on-1 attack. Then Jay Dickman, with the Thunder goalie pulled for an extra attacker, bounced in a game-tying goal with 24.6 seconds remaining in regulation.

Chabot kept things from going to a shootout, potting his game-winner with 1:16 left of overtime.

Kelley, who in overtime was collided into by the 6-foot-6, 229-pound Dickman but stayed in the game, extended his undefeated record with the Rush and finished with 30 saves to move to 8-0-0 on the season.

Rapid City will begin a six-game road trip, starting with a meeting with the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday.

