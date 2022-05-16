Rush’s special season ends in loss to Grizzlies

When Scott Burt took over as the head coach of the Rush before the start of the season, the team set a goal to end Rapid City’s seven year playoff drought.

The Rush accomplished that goal but fell short of the ultimate goal when their season ended Monday night with a 5-1 loss to the Utah Grizzlies in Game 6 of the Mountain Division Finals at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.

The Grizzlies jumped on the board early on a power-play goal by Charle-Edouard D’Astous at 5 minutes and 7 seconds in the first period to take a 1-0 lead.

Rapid City answered late in the second period with a power-play goal by Brett Gravelle at 19:38 to even the score 1-1, but D’Astous and the Utah offense proved too much with four third period goals to seal the win and advance to the Western Conference Finals.

“In my mind he’s probably the best player in the league right now,” Burt said. “If you give him any time and space he’s going to put it in the back of the net.”

On the second goal D’Astous shifted momentum back to Utah on an assist from Benjamin Tardif at 3:25 in the third period to give his team a 2-1 advantage. In doing so, D’Astous tied the ECHL single-postseason goals record with 17 in just 13 games.

The Rush outshot the Grizzlies 33-32, but Utah goalie Trent Minor proved exceptional with 32 saves in 60 minutes to earn the win.

The Grizzlies added a short-handed goal by Luke Martin at 5:13 on assists from Trey Bradley and D’Astous to go up 3-1 and Utah added another at 12:20 by Dakota Raabe on assists by Tyler Penner and Miles Gendron to extend the advantage to 4-1.

At 17:42 in the third period Kyle Betts flushed the puck into empty net short handed to give the Grizzlies the 5-1 lead, but Burt never saw his team quit as the season waned in the third period.

“Anybody who was watching the game saw Gabe Chabot coming down with 4 seconds left, ripping a shot to the net,” Burt said. “That showed me our guys never quit, we continued to battle right until the buzzer and that’s what we did all year. It was a good group of guys to coach this year.”

Kenton Helgesen joined the Rush this season after playing for Burt in Idaho last season. The Rapid City defenseman has played seven seasons in the ECHL and left the ice proud of the shift in the locker room culture over the course of the season.

“Coming in we weren’t really sure how we were going to be and Burt really established a good system and atmosphere,” Helgesen said. “A lot of guys came in and everybody did their jobs. From my standpoint I saw a lot of guys have career years. Rapid City is a great place to play and I’m really proud of the guys.”

Burt heaped high praise on Helgesen postgame as well, for his leadership and help in starting to build a perennial playoff contender in Rapid City.

“That’s why he’s my captain,” Burt said. “I knew what he was going to bring to our team. You saw that right from day one. There was no doubt in my mind he was going to be the captain of the team and he kept this ship sailing.”

Burt hopes to return a core group of players next season to build on the foundation that was set this year. He plans to start exit meetings when the team returns from Utah.

“I told the guys that sometimes you have to lose to win,” Burt said. “I’ve been there before but this is only going to make us stronger and make our group grow in the right direction. I know our team and organization are now recognized around the league and we are going to continue to grow a strong franchise.”

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.