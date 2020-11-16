Rush’s team dog ready for next adventure as service animal

“That’s what makes Rush so special, that he was being trained for that purpose,” he said. “That means a lot to the players and all the staff, and the organization.”

Mackin said it was difficult to part from Rush after so many months, but he knows he has all the right qualities to be a service dog.

“That’s a tough thing to give away,” he said. “We raised him from when he was six weeks old to when we gave him away at about 10 months, and he really became a part of our family, so he was awesome and I think he’s got all the characteristics of what a great service dog should be.”

While Rush will be almost exclusively by the side of his veteran, a 32-year-old local man with walking and vision needs, Mackin said he expects to see his former dog around the organization in the near and long-term future.

“We’re saying goodbye, but not forever,” he said. “I think he’s going to spend a lot of time around our office and around our team over the next hopefully 10-15 years, but certainly in the everyday moments and everyday aspect of having a puppy running around your office, we’re certainly going to miss him a lot.”