Rush’s winning streak snapped as Allen special teams aid in 4-1 win

For just the fourth time this season, the Rush played a scoreless second period with their opponents as the score remained deadlocked at 1-1. A high-sticking call on Allen gave Rapid City its first power play of the night, but the Rush were unable to take advantage, as they did with two others to drop to 1-for-39 on man-advantage against the Americans in 11 matchups.

Garlent lit the lamp on a pass from Tyler Coulter off a 1-on-1 at 11:49 but the goal was immediately called off and remained a no-goal upon review.

Physical aggression was also on tap between these bitter rivals, but no fights broke out. The only action taken was a coincidental roughing call at 10:47 of the middle frame on a scuffle between Tyson Empey and Scott Conway that sent them both to the box for a 4-on-4.

Allen’s first of three third-period goals was scored at 2:00 when Conway, who sat out Friday’s game, easily put away a kick-saved rebound. Les Lancaster potted another one just as a 4-on-4 expired to record a shorthanded goal at 8:51.