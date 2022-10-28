Rush score 4 in 2nd period, survive Kansas City for win in home opener

Last season, it took the Rapid City Rush a month to tally half a dozen goals in a game. This season, it took three games.

The Rush lit up former Rapid City goalie Dillon Kelley on Friday night with five goals, four in the second period, and sent him off the ice early as they held off a comeback bid from the Kansas City Mavericks en route to a 6-4 victory in their home opener at The Monument Ice Arena.

“All you have to do is look at the names on the paper and they speak for themselves, because we have a lot of good players and a lot of skill players,” forward Matt Marcinew said. “So as long as we stick to our game plan, those opportunities will continue to come.”

Marcinew potted two goals for the Rush (2-1-0), including the game-sealing empty-netter, while Logan Nelson picked up a goal and an assist and Simon Lavigne added two helpers. Max Coatta, Jon Martin and Rory Kerins also notched goals.

“For our coaching staff, it’s trying to find the chemistry and the connections, and so far it looks good,” said Rapid City head coach Scott Burt, whose first line accounted for three goals. “Now, can you withstand that for 72 games? Probably not. But for us, we’ll continue to tweak.”

Daniil Chechelev, a 2020 fourth-round NHL Draft pick by the Calgary Flames who played for the Mavericks last year, made his third straight start in net for Rapid City and recorded 33 saves, making several athletic stops to aid in the win.

“There is a lot of pressure on both goalies, but Chechelev was good,” Burt said. “He’s been good for the first three games and we’ll see what happens tomorrow night.”

The Mavericks (1-1-0) opened the scoring 3:49 into the contest when Pascal Laberge poked a goal through Chechelev on a bouncing puck that the Rush defense mishandled.

Rapid City leveled the game at 12:50 when Martin redirected a shot from the blue line by Lucas Fuek into the net, giving Fuek his first professional point, but Kansas City retook the lead just over a minute later when Nick Pastujov put a snapper through the five-hole of Chechelev from the right-wing circle at 13:58 for a 2-1 advantage at the first intermission.

But then came the middle frame, and the Rush’s offensive onslaught. Kerins started things off with a game-tying marker at 6:20, a one-timer from right circle on a feed from Calder Brooks. Then Marcinew took advantage of a 5-on-3 chance, scoring 29 seconds in to give his team the lead at 9:12.

Coatta potted his first goal of the season at 12:34, sliding in a backhand stick side, then Nelson tossed in a rebound less than a minute later, at 14:22 to build Rapid City cushion at 5-2 and send Kelley to the bench in favor of backup netminder Shane Starrett.

“DK is DK. He’s a good goalie,” said Burt, who traded Kelley in July to make room for incoming players from Calgary. “We were very lucky to sneak a few pucks by him, but we know what he can do and what he does, and what he did for us last year.”

After Tyson Helgesen and Josh Elmes dropped the mitts early in the third period, the Rush killed off two penalties, but the Mavericks cut their deficit to two soon after when Tristan Mullin found the top-right corner of the net at 12:11. After Rapid City was nabbed for its third penalty of the frame, a tripping call on Martin, Jake Jaremko scored on a rebound to capitalize on the power play to get Kansas City within a score at 16:03.

“We spent too much time in the penalty box again, and that fuels their momentum to get going,” Burt said. “That’s what I thought hampered us tonight, but again this is a whole new group of players that need to understand and need to learn how to manage hockey games.”

The Rush staved off the Mavericks’ comeback attempt, however, and after Starrett was pulled for an extra attacker with 1:18 to play, Marcinew put the game out of reach when he sniped an empty net from center ice with 1:10 left.

“I think the biggest part for us was sticking to our system and managing the game,” Marcinew said. “At times we didn’t do that great, they came with a big push and obviously outscored us in the third, but we were lucky enough that we had such a good second period it bailed us out.”

Rapid City and Kansas City will meet again Saturday for the second of two games this weekend at The Monument Ice Arena. Puck drop is 7:05 p.m.