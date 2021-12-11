Rush score 4 power-play goals in series win over Kansas City

Calder Brooks, the 27-year-old forward who was activated off the injured reserve list Friday ahead of his season debut, scored two goals on Saturday as the Rapid City Rush got their offense going for the second straight night in a 5-2 win over the Kansas City Mavericks to claim a 2-1 series victory at The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rush (10-10-3) also scored four power-play goals, increasing their efficiency to among the top five teams in the ECHL.

Alec Butcher and Logan Nelson potted goals and added two assists each, while Ryan Valentini dished out two assists. Stephen Baylis also scored, and Max Coatta, Gabriel Chabot, Tristan Thompson and Chase Harrison tallied assists. Dave Tendeck recorded 34 saves in net.

Baylis got Rapid City on the board at 1:16 of the first period before Brooks tallied the first power-play goal at 5:41 and Nelson followed with one at 12:46 to make it 3-0 less than 15 minutes in.

After the Mavericks (8-12-1) scored at 18:10 of the opening frame, Brooks and Butcher potted power-play goals at 2:14 and 16:43 of the second, respectively, for a 4-1 advantage. Kansas City added one more, a shorthanded goal, at 12:14 of the third.

The Rush are back on the road this coming week for a three-game series against the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

