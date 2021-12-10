Rush score season-high 7 goals in festive win over Kansas City

Half a dozen skaters potted goals and three others registered assists as the Rapid City Rush scored a season-high goals in a 7-3 win over the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night, wearing specialty jerseys for "Elf Night" at The Monument Ice Arena.

Stephen Baylis led the offensive onslaught with two goals, while Logan Nelson collected three assists and Alec Butcher and Ryan Valentini tallied one goal and assist apiece. Max Coatta, Brett Gravelle and Kenton Helgesen potted goals, while Gabriel Chabot and Calder Brooks dished out one assist each. Lukas Parik made 35 saves in net.

Butcher got the Rush (9-10-3) on the board at 4:49 of the first period with a backhander, then Baylis followed at 16:15 with a wrister from the slot off a turned over puck to make 2-0 heading into the first intermission.

Helgesen made it 3-0 early in the middle frame when he stuffed in a shot from the crease at 2:06 before Baylis converted on a penalty shot at 18:51. The Mavericks (8-11-1) tallied their first goal just 41 seconds later to make it 4-1 after 40 minutes.

Gravelle snapped in a rebound on a power play at 2:59 of the third period, and Coatta capitalized on a man-advantage by tapping in his own rebound at 6:31 for a 6-1 advantage.

Kansas City potted two power-play goals of its own at 9:27 and 12:49 to cut it back to a three-goal game, but Valentini, activated off injured reserve earlier in the day, silenced any chance at a comeback with a wrister from the right-wing circle past a new Mavericks goalie at 13:58.

The Rush and Mavericks will square off Saturday for the third and final game of the series. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

