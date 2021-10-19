Rush Season Preview: team ushers in new era with few familiar faces

Scott Burt spent this past summer recruiting a slew of fresh blood.
After being named the next head coach of the Rapid City Rush in July, the 44-year-old began his tenure by bringing back a handful of players from the 2020-21 roster, but only a handful. Following the departure or reversion of the vast majority of skaters, Burt set out to build his new squad based on his own requirements.
The result is a youth-heavy squad that will open their 2021-22 ECHL campaign Friday in search of the Rush’s first playoff berth since 2015. The average age of the team is less than 26, with just one player older than 30 and four 23 years old or younger.
“The pros are young and they should be full of piss and vinegar, with some extra energy,” Burt said. “Some of the cons are breaking foundations of where they came from.”
By signing a litany of new skaters, Burt has put it on himself to break their old habits and force them to transition into his style of hockey, with the ultimate goal of reaching the postseason in April.
“For me it’s about having this group understand what it takes to get to the next level,” he said.
RETURNERS IN SHORT SUPPLY
Not only does Garrett Klotz headline the Rush’s six returning members from last season’s squad, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound enforcer is also the team’s oldest skater at 32 years old. He tallied two goals and four assists in 52 games last year with 65 penalty minutes.
Klotz and fellow returner Gabriel Chabot, along with newbee Max Coatta, all forwards, arrived in the Black Hills this week after opening the season with the AHL affiliate Tucson Roadrunners. With the delaying of the AHL season last year, no players started out there, so the hope is that higher-level competition will rub off in the ECHL.
“I’m trying to bring what I got used to there the past three weeks here right away and to not slow down,” Chabot said. “Just keep the pace high and try to let everybody feed off that.”
Forwards Stephen Baylis and Jake Wahlin, the latter of whom played only eight games with Rapid City while earning Rookie of the Year in the Southern Professional Hockey League, are also back this season on the front lines.
Tallying goals wasn’t an issue for the Rush for much of 2020-21, but scoring leaders Peter Quenneville, Avery Peterson and Tyler Coulter are all gone (Peterson reverted back to the Atlanta Gladiator per ECHL rules, while Quenneville and Coulter are playing overseas).
Chabot said they might have to get creative as a result.
“It’s a new team, a new way to work, so we’re going to find our own ways to do it. There are a lot of good things we did last year that we can implement when it comes to making smart decisions with the puck,” he said. “This year it’s going to be a little bit grittier, but that’s OK. That doesn’t mean weren’t not going to score more goals, we might just do it a different way.”
TENDECK TO BE GOALIE NO. 1
Goalies Adam Carlson and Dave Tendeck round out the returners. Carlson, the 27-year-old back for his third season with the Rush, underwent surgery for a lower-body injury and is out several months, opening the door for the 21-year-old Tendeck to take over as netminder No. 1.
Tendeck, a 2018 sixth-round NHL Entry Draft pick who spent time with the Roadrunners last season and was a member of the Arizona Coyotes’ taxi squad, went 11-14-0 with two shutouts in his rookie season with the Rush. He also opened the year in Tucson, and said he’s following the team’s mentally on steady improvement.
“Our model this year is to get 1% better every game, and I’m trying to do that all the time. I think if we keep going that way, I’ll do well and also the team will do well,” he said. “It’s a long year, a lot of games, a lot of ups and downs, so it’s just trying to stay even-keeled and keep on getting better every day.”
With Carlson set to be placed on injured reserve, Burt said he’ll operate with three goalies, keeping Tendeck and 20-year-old Lukas Parik, a 2019 draft pick, in his rotation, while giving the third spot to whoever wins out a position battle between 23-year-old Cole Kehler and 25-year-old Hayden Lavigne. Season-opening rosters are due to the ECHL league office by 1 p.m. Mountain Time on Wednesday.
“At any time he can get called up,” Burt said of Tendeck. “So I need to have guys prepared and ready to go.”
NEW FACES
The main issue for Rapid City last season was defense. The Rush allowed the third most goals in the league, averaging 3.3 per contest, and most in the Western Conference even with an abundance of experienced defensemen.
Those defensemen, including Mikael Tam, Kevin Spinozzi and Butrus Ghafari, are all gone, and in fact all eight defensemen listed are new this year. Among the newcomers, Kenton Helgesen is a former NHL Entry Draft pick entering his fifth ECHL campaign, and Chase Harrison is set to begin his fifth ECHL season.
“Coach Burt did a great job during the offseason recruiting guys who can fill certain roles,” defenseman Quinn Wichers said. “And I think everyone on this team understands their role and what they have to do to be successful.”
Wichers joins three other skaters on the back line, Tristan Thompson, Christian Evers and Alden Weller, as rookies fresh off four-year careers in the collegiate ranks. Zach Court and Colton Leiter, two of the team’s 13 forwards, are also rookies.
“It’s my job to get some of these younger guys focused in learning the pro game right away,” Burt said. “I have a good leadership core group of guys who have played pro before who need to take these guys under their wing and show them the way.”
SCHEDULE BACK TO NORMAL
Due to COVID-19, the 2020-21 ECHL regular season was delayed and ran from December to June with only 14 teams instead of 27. The Rush played a full season but needed to condense its slate of contests, often playing three games in three days and conducting four-game series over one week.
This season they’ll see things return to a typical schedule, with more two-games series and three-game sets played out over three days, and the regular season being held October through April.
Rapid City will also be taking on more opponents as teams that opted out of last season are back. With competition spread out again, it’ll be even more important to be a well-rounded hockey club.
“We have lost some prolific goal-scorers, so that hurts us a little bit, a little bit daunting, but this is a group that’s hungry and wants to prove and wants to go out there and show them what they’ve got,” Burt said. “I truly believe if you’re a good defensive team, the offense will take of itself, so if we can understand what we’re doing in the defensive zone — that’s where we do a lot of defensive drills — we can spend more time in the offensive zone.”
The Rush begin their 2021-22 season with a two-game series against the Tulsa Oilers on Friday and Saturday at The Monument. Puckdrop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
“Goal 1 is to make the playoffs, and we’re going to start that Friday,” Chabot said. “It is a season-long goal, but really we’re trying to get four points this weekend and then go from there.”
Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com