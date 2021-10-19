Rush Season Preview: team ushers in new era with few familiar faces

Tallying goals wasn’t an issue for the Rush for much of 2020-21, but scoring leaders Peter Quenneville, Avery Peterson and Tyler Coulter are all gone (Peterson reverted back to the Atlanta Gladiator per ECHL rules, while Quenneville and Coulter are playing overseas).

Chabot said they might have to get creative as a result.

“It’s a new team, a new way to work, so we’re going to find our own ways to do it. There are a lot of good things we did last year that we can implement when it comes to making smart decisions with the puck,” he said. “This year it’s going to be a little bit grittier, but that’s OK. That doesn’t mean weren’t not going to score more goals, we might just do it a different way.”

TENDECK TO BE GOALIE NO. 1

Goalies Adam Carlson and Dave Tendeck round out the returners. Carlson, the 27-year-old back for his third season with the Rush, underwent surgery for a lower-body injury and is out several months, opening the door for the 21-year-old Tendeck to take over as netminder No. 1.

