ECHL Hockey

Rush send Kyle Rhodes to Wichita

Rapid City defenseman Kyle Rhodes (7) controls the puck near the Rush goal line on April 13 at the Monument Ice Arena.

 Kent Bush, Journal Staff

The Rapid City Rush announced Monday that the rights to defenseman Kyle Rhodes have been traded to the Wichita Thunder.

The move fulfilled an obligation to the Thunder in a three-team trade from March. That trade that brought Avery Peterson to Rapid City from the Florida Everblades and sent Jake Wahlin to the Thunder along with future considerations.

Peterson played nine regular season games for the Rush after his acquisition on March 29 and had three goals and six assists. In 11 postseason games, he netted four goals along with four assists.

The Rush's Avery Peterson drives into the Allen crease before the goalie kicked his shot away in the second period on May 29.

Rhodes appeared in seven games and had six assists for the Rush in the regular season after being acquired from the Norfolk Admirals in a trade on the trade deadline on March 31.

He then skated in 11 games in the postseason and scored one goal. Rhodes had six goals and 11 assists in 49 games for Norfolk before arriving in Rapid City.

