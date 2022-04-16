Rush set franchise record for single-season ECHL points in regular season finale

Friday night’s Monument Ice Arena crowd was the largest of the season, and while it wasn’t the biggest game of the season, it was certainly a historic one.

Behind diverse goal-scoring that rebounded from Friday’s shutout loss, and a locked-in performance from goalie Dillon Kelley, the Rush toppled the Tulsa Oilers 5-2 in their regular season finale to set a franchise record for points in a single ECHL season.

Rapid City finishes with 83 points, surpassing its previous record of 81 set in the 2014-15 season, the last time it made the postseason.

“We left a lot of points on the table,” Rush head coach Scott Burt said. “We could’ve had a lot more with a couple shootout wins or overtime wins, but I’m just proud of the guys taking a chance to come to Rapid City this season, taking a chance on me as a first-year head coach and they bought into what we preached to them.”

First-round playoff matchups have been set. With its regulation win over Tulsa (36-30-6) and the Allen Americans’ victory over the Iowa Heartlanders on Saturday, Rapid City (33-25-11), the No. 2 seed in the division, will face No. 3 Allen (35-28-9) in its first postseason series since 2015. Tulsa, at No. 4, will square off with the top-seeded Utah Grizzlies (42-27-3). The winners of each matchup will meet in the second round.

The Rush and Americans faced off only five times this season, a rarity for division foes, with the Rush owning a 3-1-1 record. Their meeting will be a best-of-seven affair.

“They're a high-end skilled team, and we have to prepare ourselves to play our game,” Burt said. “We’ll have details on what they do consistently, and we’ll figure them out. The main thing for us is to come out and play the way we play, and the way we know how to play, and outwork teams.”

Calder Brooks and Brett Gravelle each tallied two goals and one assist, while Gabriel Chabot eclipsed the 50-point mark with one goal.

“Obviously we would’ve liked to have gotten a few goals yesterday, and we got snakebitten, but the guys came out today,” Burt said. “We wanted to finish the season the right way. We started with Tulsa, we ended with Tulsa. We started with a win, we ended with a win, now our focus is going to be turned to Allen.”

Kelley made 37 saves to finish with a 10-2-0 mark on the year. Both he and Lukas Parik (14-8-8) recorded strong performances in the series, which Rapid City grabbed with the win.

“Both guys were good tonight and yesterday, so we’ll see how it plays out,” Burt said, “But they continue to battle hard and push each other. It’s good to have that.”

Gravelle tallied his first goal just 1:50 into the contest when he snapped a wrister from the high slot that bounced off Oilers goalie Ryan Ruck and sailed in.

Tulsa answered at 10:53 of the first period when Kelley whiffed on a glove-save attempt on a shot from Tanner Lishchynsky that clanked off the inside of the right post.

Coincidental roughing minors opened the ice up later in the opening frame, and the Rush took advantage. Alex Stevens skated into the slot and fed a no-look pass to Brooks, who put away the 4-on-4 goal to the top-left corner with 31.6 seconds left.

Chabot made it a 3-1 game at 3:05 of the second period when a rebounded shot by Keegan Iverson came to the 5-foot-10 forward. He blasted a slap shot from the left circle and scored far side.

Gravelle and Brooks both collected their second goals of the night in the third period. Gravelle’s came at 13:28 when he deked Ruck, switching from backhand to forehand, and finished off the goal while sliding to the ice, while Brooks notched his at 15:47, unleashing a wrister from the slot.

Gravelle and Brooks wrap up their 2021-22 campaigns with 27 and 17 goals, respectively. Gravelle’s total is a team-high.

Maxim Golod scored the second goal for the Oilers at 18:03, unleashing a one-timer above the right circle on a power play, getting one past the league’s best penalty-kill unit.

The Rush’s power play was stifled yet again, going 0-for-3. They’ve now been unsuccessful in their last 16 man-advantages and two for their last 28.

Rapid City will host Allen on Friday and Saturday for the first two games before the series flips over and the two teams will travel to Allen, about 30 miles outside Dallas, for three games April 26, April 29 and April 30. If necessary, the series will conclude in the Black Hills with the final two games being played May 2 and May 4 at The Monument Ice Arena.

Puck drop Friday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

