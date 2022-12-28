Rush set franchise record, snap losing streak with offensive outpouring

After spending a dismal two weeks on the road, some home cooking was just what the Rapid City Rush needed Wednesday night.

Eager to snap a season-long seven-game losing skid, the majority of which suffered on away ice, the Rush exploded for a franchise record six goals in the first period en route to a 7-4 victory at The Monument Ice Arena.

“We got some healthy bodies back, and that gave us an opportunity for guys to play in the right positions, and that really helped us out,” said Rush head coach Scott Burt, whose squad had four days off for the holidays. “I think the break really helped us out for sure, because we did have some guys who were banged up, and it was just one of those ones where we came out guns blazing right away.”

All seven Rush goals were scored by different skaters. Newly-minted ECHL All-Star Matt Marcinew and Alex Aleardi each tallied one goal and two assists, Ilya Nikolaev, Colton Leiter and Rory Kerins picked up a goal and one assist apiece and Logan Nelson dished out four helpers.

“We had a good reset,” Aleardi said. “Christmas break came at the right time for us where we could all go home and relax, take a deep breath and come back to work. Getting this win tonight was very important for the group.”

Scoring wasn’t an issue for the Rush (14-15-0) during their schneid, but rather shoddy defensive outputs which saw them outscored 32-12 during the stretch. On Wednesday, Daniil Chechelev made 32 saves and moved to 13-8-0 as defensive woes persisted, saved only by the offensive output.

“When you get up really early, you tend to sit back,” Burt said “They’re a team that doesn’t stop. They keep working, they keep working and some of the goals they got were just working goals that we gave up that we shouldn’t have.”

All six of Rapid City’s opening-frame goals came in a time frame of about 13 minutes. It didn’t put its first shot on target until a Tulsa hooking penalty opened up an opportunity, and Kerins capitalized by swiping in a netfront pass from Marcinew, backside, just eight seconds into the power play at 5:31.

Nikolaev followed two minutes later when he picked up a rebound in the left-wing circle and snuck a second-chance goal through the five-hole of goalie Colten Ellis at 7:41, extending his point streak to a team-leading seven games.

As a Rush power play expired in the back-half of the first period, the red and white executed a breakout as Nikolaev fed a neutral-zone pass to Nelson, who hit Aleardi in the slot on a near-perfect pass, leaving Aleardi to just flick the puck past Ellis for a 3-0 lead at 11:22.

“We’ve been struggling,” Aleardi said. “We’ve been battling, fighting the puck, not getting bounces or anything, but you’ve got to create your own luck too. Everyone showed up, and that’s what happens when our team shows up. We know that, we’ve just got to put it together now.”

A major goalie blunder led to Rapid City’s fourth goal of the night. Ellis skated out of his crease to play a puck in the corner, getting the puck to a defensive unit that then coughed it up to Marcinew, who was left with a wide open net as Ellis scrambled to get back between the pipes at 10:53.

Leiter’s wrister from the high slot, finishing glove side at 17:04, gave the Rush five goals on just 11 shots, prompting Ellis’ departure from the ice in favor of former Rapid City goaltender Brad Arvanitis.

“Pucks to the net. We talk about it every day,” Burt said. “The more pucks you put to the net gives yourself an opportunity for some of the goals to go in. I wasn’t pleased with a lot of the game, but I was pleased with the guys putting the puck in the back of the net.”

Just 19 seconds after Tulsa’s substitution, the Oilers got on the board as Dante Sheriff snapped one past Chechelev for his first professional goal at 17:23, but the Rush answered before the first intermission when Ryan Zuhlsdorf sniped the top-left corner of the net from the right-wing circle at 18:41 for a 6-1 lead.

Ryley Lindgren potted the second goal of the evening for Tulsa at 10:22 of the second period when he skated into the slot, hauled in a pass off the end-boards and went top shelf past Chechelev.

Brett Gravelle took advantage of another power play, snapping a goal short side past the glove of Arvanitis with three seconds left of a man-advantage to give Rapid City a 7-1 advantage at 17:10 of the middle frame.

With 31 seconds left of a lingering too-many-men penalty at the end of the second period, the Oilers’ Cameron Supryka grabbed his own rebound off the end-boards following a missed shot and snuck a power-play goal past the glove side of Chechelev at 1:21 of the third.

Tulsa’s deficit proved too much, but it potted another goal before the final horn at 14:05 of the third on a one-timer by Eddie Matushima from the slot past the glove of Chechelev.

The Rush and Oilers will meet again Friday night back at The Monument Ice Arena.