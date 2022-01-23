Rush show defensive capabilities in series win over Idaho

The Idaho Steelheads entered Sunday’s rubber match with the second fewest goals allowed per game in the ECHL.

They didn’t give up many either in their final game of the season against the Rapid City Rush, but it was the Rush who outplayed their Mountain Division foe on the defensive end, coming away with a 3-1 victory to take the series at The Monument Ice Arena.

“When it comes down to (three games in three days), you have to be pretty structured,” Rush head coach Scott Burt said. “I thought our guys were good. We kept a lot to the outside, and anything that (Dillon Kelley) needed to make, he saw the puck in the zone.”

Alec Butcher, Kenton Helgessen and Stephen Baylis potted goals for Rapid City (19-15-5). Helgessen’s tally broke a 1-1 tie in the second period as Idaho (20-16-1) was kept out of the net for the final 38 minutes and 48 seconds of the contest. Baylis scored his on an empty net in the final seconds of regulation to secure the victory.

Dillon Kelley, making his second start of the weekend and first since Friday’s 32-save win, was strong between the pipes again, finishing with 31 saves.

“We just stuck to the plan,” Burt said. “I said from the beginning of the year, it’s a process. It’s going to be learning throughout the whole year, and you’re really starting to hear that on the bench. Guys are understanding what the coaching staff expects from them day in and day out.”

Butcher got the Rush on the board at 18:51 of the first period when he fired in a short-side wrister from the right-wing circle on a zone gain.

Matt Tugnutt leveled the game 1:12 into the middle frame when he snapped in a far-side wrister to the glove side of Kelley on a Steelheads breakout.

Rapid City answered less than five minutes later when Helgessen skated up to a puck from above the left-wing circle and drove a slap shot over the right shoulder of Jake Kupsky (28 saves) at 6:06 for a 2-1 advantage.

From there, the Rush played stout defense, forcing turnovers and killing off a pair of penalties. Kupsky was pulled for an extra skater with 2:33 to play, and Baylis clinched the win with a close-range empty-netter with 3.3 seconds left after a Steelheads skater broke his stick on a slap shot attempt from the point, leaving the puck for Baylis to break away.

Rapid City heads back on the road for a set of six games over the next two weeks, taking on the Allen Americans, Tulsa Oilers and Kansas City Mavericks. It’ll return home Feb. 10-12 against the Wichita Thunder.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

